Rapidly Expanding Lender, Aureus Finance Group, Names New CIO & Head of Strategy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Finance Group has disrupted the investment lending space with its fast-paced expansion and acquisition of well-respected talent from across the financial landscape. Aureus has successfully built and recruited an executive team with the unique ability to combine a savvy business sense and smart risk management strategies – this, mixed with compassion for the borrower's goals, sets them apart in the private real estate lending industry. Taking shine to more service-focused methodology, Aureus takes its stand on "Bringing Back the Gold Standard" of business – where borrowers and brokers are met on their ground with concierge-style focus. As the new leading private lender for residential real estate investors and developers, Aureus' growth is more than significant.

As a woman-led business, the noteworthy firm has made headlines not only with their expansive offering but now with an even more tenured leadership team and an impressive record of early growth. Aureus has certainly distinguished themselves in the lending space. Aureus' products span from bridge lending to ground up construction – for both resell and hold models, as well as 30-year rental loans for single assets, portfolios, and multifamily properties.

Aureus Finance Group has more than doubled their national team within Q1, thus far. Adding to their executive leadership, Derrick Grüner, Esq. joins as Chief Investment Officer and General Counsel. Grüner, formally COO at Apollo Square Capital, brings more than thirty years of law and real estate experience to the firm. CEO & Founder, Trixy Castro has stated: "…it was a natural choice, as Derrick has been part of our family of companies previously and his commitment to service and community is unparalleled". Grüner was Chief Legal Officer for Ms. Castro's previous success, Genesis Capital. For Derrick, he said the move was more about "…getting the chance once again to work with some of the best and brightest in the industry, friends I've been in the trenches with and can trust when it matters, this feels more like coming home", Grüner stated.

Ryan Sailor also joins the impressive firm as their Head of Strategy. Mr.Sailor was previously Managing Director at a boutique consulting firm performing over 200 consulting engagements for M&A buy-side due diligence, equity investments, approval and renewal of large credit facilities, and other related capital market activities. Mr. Sailor brings a wealth of knowledge to Aureus having worked extensively in the private real estate lending sector for several years. Sailor stated: "I'm thrilled to help the incredibly talented team at Aureus execute several strategic initiatives across the organization to take advantage of our strong momentum and establish additional growth opportunities."

When asked about their expansion, Aureus President, CJ Russell said: "Acquiring the right talent is the most important key to our growth. Looking forward to what we are set to accomplish in the months ahead."

Aureus Finance Group is revolutionizing the real estate industry by leading the development of new, innovative, and customized loan products to meet the unique needs of our borrowers. Experts at handling all types of loans, we’re powered by people who work closely with you to help your business thrive. Discover why more and more professional real estate investors are choosing Aureus as their loan partner. (PRNewswire)

