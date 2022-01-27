Tenet Unveils New Brand Identity

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub™, unveiled its new brand identity today. Tenet has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its corporate vision.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CNW Group/Tenet Fintech Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

At the heart of this rebranding is the change of the company name, Tenet, which was previously announced and became effective on November 1st, 2021. Along with this change, a newly redesigned corporate logo has been revealed today with a new website planned to launch in the first quarter.

"Tenet's new visual identity is more modern and inviting and we believe better reflects our corporate vision, mission, and its evolution. Given our focus on global expansion and business development, it was the appropriate time to rebrand our company to bring a fresh look as we enter new markets," said Johnson Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Tenet Fintech.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to financial institutions and businesses through the Business Hub™, an ecosystem where data analysis and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among its members. For more information: http://www.tenetfintech.com

