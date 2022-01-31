As Company Builds on Momentum, New Product Will Be Safer for Patients

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build on the momentum that comes with explosive growth, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation today announced the launch of a brand new syringe presentation under the highly successful Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility operation.

Nephron Launches New Syringe Presentation. As Company Builds on Momentum, New Product Will Be Safer for Patients.

The Cyclic Olefin Copolymer syringe (COC) has a glass-like appearance, but is break-resistant and lightweight. COC syringes are suitable for a variety of medications, including highly viscous drugs and provide for extended product shelf-life. The disconnected plunger allows for easier storage.

"From lifesaving drugs to cutting-edge automation, Nephron is known for the innovative new ways it approaches pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. "That is why we could not be more excited or proud for the launch of our first COC syringe. In the same way we are transitioning products from traditional IV bags into Blow-Fill-Seal plastic IV bottles, this product launch represents a progressive, and necessary change, making life easier for health care professionals and products safer for patients."

8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection is the first product Nephron is set to launch in a COC syringe. However, the company plans to move more products to this format in the coming months.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. Nephron launched a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab last year where it tests people for COVID-19 and administers vaccinations. In July, Nephron announced the opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade nitrile gloves.

