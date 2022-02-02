Mississippi Power seeks solar photovoltaic renewable energy proposals

GULFPORT, Miss., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Power announced a request for proposals for solar photovoltaic renewable resources, beginning today.

Qualifying proposals submitted through this RFP will afford Mississippi Power an opportunity to review market offerings of RFP resources. The company will determine whether there are economic and viable energy projects suitable to meet the needs of its customers.

The submitted projects must be at least 20 MW AC . Mississippi Power will consider proposals for 25-year term energy-only power purchase agreements for solar photovoltaic renewable resources from bidders who are not affiliates of Mississippi Power or Southern Company. Mississippi Power would receive all the environmental attributes from the projects.

Resources must be located in Mississippi and must be directly interconnected with Mississippi Power's transmission system.

Bids for the RFP must be received by 6 p.m. CST on March 15, 2022.

To learn more about Mississippi Power and this RFP, visit mississippipower.com/RFP

Now in its 97th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for nearly 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. With nearly 160 megawatts of approved solar energy capacity, Mississippi Power is the largest partner in providing renewable energy in the state of Mississippi. Visit our websites at mississippipower.com and mississippipowernews.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

