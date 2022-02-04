FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE 2021 EARNINGS Earnings per share up 49.0% compared to the prior year driven by wealth management, loan origination, PPP fees and loan reserve release

OAKLAND, Md., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased by $21.3 million , or 1.2%, when compared to September 30, 2021 . Core commercial growth of $6.1 million , offset by forgiveness of $22.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans during the fourth quarter Mortgage balances remained stable Consumer loans increased $9.5 million related to the $10.0 million student loan pool purchase

Increases in both non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits during the fourth quarter

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.38% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2020 . The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $7.7 million and $114.0 million , was 1.39% at December 31, 2021 and 1.55% at December 31, 2020 , non-GAAP.

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, increased to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income, excluding gains, increased 45%, or $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increased debit card income, insurance reimbursement and other income.

Non-interest expense increased 2%, or $0.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by increased salaries and benefits of $1.0 million and contributions of $1.1 million offset by reductions of $1.0 million in professional services and a credit of $.5 million in Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") expenses due to a gain on sale

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2021 was a record earnings year for First United driven by reduced interest expense, release of provision, strong production in mortgage and wealth management and our ability to manage our core operating expenses. Much of the year was spent assisting our local business owners as they navigated PPP forgiveness and returned to a more normalized operating environment. During the year, we worked to realign the balance sheet which should provide future expense savings. The Bank is well-positioned for the anticipated rising interest rates and remains well-capitalized for future growth. Our success in 2021 was attributed to the hard work of our dedicated associates. We were pleased to reward all associates with a special performance bonus to recognize their exceptional efforts."

Paycheck Protection Program

The Company continues to actively participate in the PPP administered by the Small Business Administration (the "SBA"). On January 19, 2021, the SBA implemented a third round of funding for PPP loans.

During 2020, a total of $148.5 million in PPP loans were originated under the first two rounds of funding, consisting of 1,174 loans with an average loan size of $162 thousand. During 2021, a total of $66.1 million in PPP loans were originated under the third round of funding, consisting of 870 loans with an average loan size of $80 thousand.

Net fees recognized in 2021 were $4.0 million due to amortization and forgiveness, compared to $2.4 million in 2020.

During 2020, 290 loans, totaling $34.5 million were forgiven, resulting in 885 loans with a remaining balance of $114.0 million at December 31, 2020. During 2021, an additional 1,631 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $172.6 million, were forgiven, resulting in 65 loans with a remaining balance of $7.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Of the 2,044 PPP loans originated by the Bank since the PPP's inception, 1,978 loans, totaling $207.5 million, have been forgiven through the end of fourth quarter 2021, representing 97% of the number of loans originated and 96% of originated principal balances.

COVID Modifications

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on most industries, some have been more affected than others. In accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and related regulatory pronouncements, we have not accounted for modifications of loans affected by the pandemic as troubled debt restructurings nor have we designated them as past due or nonaccrual.

As of December 31, 2021, total loan modifications were $9.4 million. This amount included 13 commercial loans related to real estate rental, food services and health care sectors. These loans are scheduled to return to contractual payment terms within the first quarter of 2022.

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted net income per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were both $1.14, a 74% increase when compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.66 and $0.65, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, increased debit card income, the receipt of an insurance reimbursement, reduced professional fees and a credit in OREO expenses due to gains on sales. These items were offset by increased non-interest expenses, primarily salaries and employee benefits and contributions.

Consolidated net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $19.8 million, inclusive of litigation settlement expenses of $3.3 million, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") prepayment penalties of $2.4 million, an insurance reimbursement income of $1.4 million and contributions of $1.0 million, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Basic and diluted net income per share for 2021 were both $2.95, a 49.0% increase when compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $1.98 and $1.97, respectively, for 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.8 million (14.7%) for the fourth quarter 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase resulted from an increase in interest income of $0.6 million and a 56% decrease in interest expense of $1.2 million. The increase in interest income on loans was a result of increased interest on the consumer loans related to the purchase of a loan pool in the second quarter, increased interest on the commercial portfolio related to new loans booked throughout the year as well as an increase in the unearned fees related to the PPP forgiveness during the quarter. The reduction of interest expense resulted from the lowering of deposit rates throughout 2021, the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of the FHLB advances in the third quarter. The weighted rate on the $70.0 million FHLB long-term borrowings was 1.90%, which reduced interest expense of approximately $0.4 million in the fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.49%, compared to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been 3.32% compared to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2020 after excluding the average balance of PPP loans of $16.0 million and $129.9, respectively, and interest and fees of $0.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $4.0 million (8.1%) during the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 driven by a $3.9 million (40.8%) decrease in interest expense and a slight increase in interest income of $0.1 million. The decrease in interest expense resulted from proactive efforts to reduce the cost of funds by further reductions to rates on deposit accounts throughout 2021, the runoff of balances in the time deposits of $100,000 or more, including brokered deposits, and the expiration of empowered rates on money market accounts. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, declined to 3.28% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.34% for 2020. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 would have been 3.14% compared to 3.46% for 2020 after excluding the average balance of PPP loans of $79.4 million and $137.0 million, respectively, and interest and fees of $4.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

Comparing the linked quarter, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.3 million (2.2%) in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million (27.6%) decrease in interest expense offset by a slight decrease in interest income of $0.1 million. The decrease in interest expense resulted from continued efforts to reduce the cost of funds through further reductions to rates on deposit accounts early in the third quarter, the runoff of balances in the time deposits of $100,000 or more, the expiration of empowered rates on money market accounts, and the prepayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances in the third quarter. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, increased to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $1.3 million when compared with the same period of 2020. Service charge and trust and brokerage income increased slightly during the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net gains decreased $0.7 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was due to the slowing of refinance activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in fewer gains on sales in 2021 as well as losses on investment securities that were booked in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the receipt of $1.4 million for an insurance reimbursement was recorded in other non-interest income, which also attributed to the increase in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other operating income, including net gains on sales of mortgage loans and sales of investment securities, increased $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans to the secondary market decreased $1.3 million due to refinancing activity occurring at a slower pace than the pace experienced in 2020. Trust and brokerage income increased $1.3 million year-over-year due to growth in new client relationships and assets under management. Debit card income increased $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, when compared to 2020 due to growth in deposit relationships and increased customer usage of our electronic services. Other income increased $0.8 million, due primarily to the receipt of insurance proceeds related to litigation claims recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Service charge income remained stable while gains on investment securities decreased $.5 million when comparing 2021 to 2020.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income increased $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was attributable to the $1.4 million in insurance reimbursement, increased debit card income and an increase in other miscellaneous income. Trust income increased slightly when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Other operating expenses increased slightly by $0.2 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.0 million related in part to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities), increased incentive pay related to year end incentives and a special performance bonus accrued for all associates. During the fourth quarter, a charitable contribution of $1.0 million was made to fund First United Community Dreams Foundation, Inc., which is intended to benefit non-profit organizations within our market areas. Occupancy, equipment and technology service expenses were stable during the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Professional services fees declined $1.0 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the same period of 2020 primarily due to reduced legal fees. Other miscellaneous expenses, such as Visa processing fees, printed supplies, line rentals, contract labor, schools and seminars, dues and licenses, in-house training, trust department expense, debit card expense and miscellaneous loan fees, declined. The decreases were offset by increases in personnel related expenses, business related meals and debit card related expenses.

Other operating expenses increased $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020. This increase was driven by $3.3 million of litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021, a $2.4 million penalty on the repayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances in the third quarter of 2021 and the aforementioned $1.0 million charitable contribution to First United Community Dreams Foundation, Inc. Salaries and benefits for 2021 increased $1.0 million when compared to 2020, related to a net increase of $0.7 million due to higher in salaries, incentive pay, stock compensation and 401(k) plan expense, offset by decreases in pension and life and health insurance costs and a $0.3 million offset in salary expense from deferred loan origination costs primarily attributable to PPP loans. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums increased slightly by $0.2 million due to credits received on quarterly assessments in 2020. Equipment, occupancy and technology expenses decreased $0.9 million in 2021 when compared to 2020 as we began to realize cost savings from our core processor related to the new contract negotiated in the third quarter of 2020. OREO expenses were a net credit in the 2021 due to $1.3 million in net gains attributable to the sale of OREO properties. Professional services decreased $0.3 million as a result of increased accounting and audit fees of $0.3 million, offset by a reduction of $0.5 million in consulting expenses.

When comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021, other operating expenses decreased $1.8 million. The decrease was driven by the $2.4 million in FHLB prepayment penalties incurred in the third quarter of 2021 and a fourth quarter credit of $0.5 million in OREO expenses as a result of gains recognized on sales, offset by an increase in contributions of $1.1 million primarily related to the $1.0 million charitable contribution to First United Community Dreams Foundation, Inc. Equipment, occupancy and technology expenses remained stable as well as professional services and investor relations expenses when comparing the fourth quarter to the third quarter.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were 24.9% and 22.2%, respectively. The increase in the tax rate for 2021 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021. A new 2021 investment in a low-income housing tax credit is expected to provide tax benefits in 2022 and beyond.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at December 31, 2021 decreased to $1.7 billion, representing a $3.6 million decrease since December 31, 2020. During 2021, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $33.7 million, the investment portfolio increased by $47.9 million and gross loans decreased by $14.1 million. Management made strategic decisions to deploy excess cash balances in 2021. Cash was utilized to purchase a $20.0 million consumer loan pool and a $39.0 million pool of mortgage loans for the purpose of offsetting the decline in mortgage portfolio balances due to the continued utilization of the FNMA secondary market for refinancing activity. Management also used $70.0 million to prepay FHLB advances in the third quarter. Additionally, approximately $60.0 million was used to purchase investment securities and to purchase a $10.0 million student loan pool late in the fourth quarter. OREO balances decreased $4.9 million related to the sale of parcels of real estate securing a large commercial participation loan and additional sales of undeveloped lots. We anticipate further reductions to OREO balances during the first quarter of 2022 as we consummate additional sale contracts.

Total liabilities decreased by $14.4 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2020. The decrease in 2021 was attributable to deposit growth of $47.0 million due to stimulus programs and to growth in core relationships, increased balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product, offset by the prepayment of $70.0 million in FHLB long-term borrowings. Total shareholders' equity increased by $10.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, as net income of $19.8 million was offset by the repurchase of $7.2 million (400,000 shares) of First United Corporation common stock, the payment of $3.2 million in dividends and the improvement of $1.5 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021 reflected a decline of $14.1 million during 2021. Core commercial loan growth was offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased by $5.1 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $11.1 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $85.8 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $20.5 million was offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Residential mortgage loans increased $25.5 million due to the purchase of a $39.0 million loan pool of 1-4 family residential loans, offset by the decline in mortgage portfolio balances due to the continued utilization of the FNMA secondary market for refinancing activity. Given the current low interest rate environment, customers were seeking longer-term, fixed-rate loans and management chose not to book these longer-term low fixed rate mortgage loans in the portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $29.9 million due to the purchase of a pool of consumer loans in the second quarter of 2021 and the purchase of a $10.0 million pool of student loans late in the fourth quarter as an effort to deploy excess cash into higher yielding, short-term assets. Management strategically purchased loan pools to complement the portfolio loans and to assist in managing interest rate risk.

Commercial loan production for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $178.0 million, with $42.0 million originated during the fourth quarter, exclusive of PPP loan production. PPP loan production was approximately $64.3 million for 2021. At December 31, 2021, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $25.5 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $119.0 million through December 31, 2021, exclusive of PPP.

Consumer mortgage loan production was approximately $119.3 million through December 31, 2021. The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans remained strong as of December 31, 2021, with those loans totaling $15.3 million, consisting of $13.4 million in portfolio loans and $1.9 million in investor loans. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, management implemented special promotions for residential mortgage products to shift production towards portfolio loans and utilize excess cash balances.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 increased by $47.0 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2020. During 2021, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $81.2 million, driven by retail and commercial account growth partially attributable to government stimulus programs. Traditional savings accounts increased by $40.5 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $26.6 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $36.3 million due primarily to management's decision to sweep approximately $70.0 million of wealth management money market funds off balance sheet in the first quarter of 2021. These funds can be readily shifted back to in-house money market accounts should liquidity needs arise in the future. Time deposits decreased by $65.0 million, primarily in time deposits over $100,000, due to the maturity of a $10.0 million brokered CD in May 2021 and as we continued to reduce pricing on single-service relationships and municipal bids.

Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $21.43 at December 31, 2021, compared to $18.74 per share at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, there were 6,620,955 of basic outstanding shares and 6,628,028 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and an expense of $5.4 million for the year December 31, 2020. The higher provision expense recorded in 2020 was driven by an increase in the qualitative factors reflecting the uncertainty of the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net recoveries of $0.3 million were recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net charge offs of $1.5 million for 2020. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.38% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $7.7 million and $114.0 million, was 1.39% at December 31, 2021 and 1.55% at December 31, 2020, non-GAAP.

The ratio of net recoveries to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2021 was an annualized 0.02%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.13% for 2020. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00% 0.02% Acquisition & Development 0.07% (0.97%) Commercial & Industrial 0.23% (0.04%) Residential Mortgage (0.02%) (0.03%) Consumer (0.45%) (0.48%) Total Net Recoveries/(Charge Offs) 0.02% (0.13%)

Non-accrual loans totaled $2.5 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-accrual balances at December 31, 2021 was primarily related to $0.8 million of one CRE loan that paid off in the fourth quarter of 2021. Two hospitality loans, totaling approximately $4.0 million, that were moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2021 returned to accrual status in the fourth quarter of 2021 after successfully paying full contractual payments for six months.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2020. Foreclosure and repossession activities were temporarily suspended as a result of COVID-19 but resumed during the third quarter 2021. Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.31% compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2020.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers, and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership, and a 99.9% non-voting interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, both of which were formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors," including among many others the risk factor set forth in First United's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2020 entitled, "The outbreak of the recent coronavirus ('COVID-19'), or an outbreak of another highly infectious or contagious disease, could adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition and results of operations." and any updates thereto that might be contained in subsequent reports filed by First United. In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2021, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Results of Operations:















Interest income $ 14,848

$ 14,228

$ 58,256

$ 58,201

Interest expense 930

2,127

5,714

9,655

Net interest income 13,918

12,101

52,542

48,546

Provision for loan losses (885)

420

(817)

5,401

Other operating income 6,337

4,378

19,923

15,789

Net gains 83

777

1,195

2,788

Other operating expense 11,182

10,962

48,168

43,934

Income before taxes $ 10,041

$ 5,874

$ 26,309

$ 17,788

Income tax expense 2,492

1,318

6,539

3,947

Net income $ 7,549

$ 4,556

$ 19,770

$ 13,841















Per share data:















Basic net income per share $ 1.14

$ 0.66

$ 2.95

$ 1.98

Diluted net income per share $ 1.14

$ 0.65

$ 2.95

$ 1.97

Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1) $ 1.10

$ 0.70

$ 3.54

$ 1.98

Dividends declared per share $ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.60

$ 0.52

Book value $ 21.43

$ 18.74









Diluted book value $ 21.41

$ 18.73









Tangible book value per share $ 19.61

$ 16.25









Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 19.59

$ 16.01

























Closing market value $ 18.76

$ 13.34









Market Range:















High $ 20.50

$ 15.95









Low $ 17.86

$ 11.00























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,620,955

6,992,911







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,628,028

6,997,981























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)







Return on average assets 1.12%

0.57%







Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.36%

0.57%







Return on average shareholders' equity 14.92%

6.97%







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 17.82%

6.97%







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $234 and $239 3.28%

3.34%







Net interest margin GAAP 3.22%

3.28%







Efficiency ratio 64.71%

70.26%







Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 56.44%

70.26%







(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















December 31

December 31,









2021

2020







Financial Condition at period end:













Assets $ 1,729,838

$ 1,733,414







Earning assets $ 1,504,300

$ 1,473,733







Gross loans $ 1,153,687

$ 1,167,812









Commercial Real Estate $ 374,291

$ 369,176









Acquisition and Development $ 128,077

$ 116,961









Commercial and Industrial $ 180,977

$ 266,745









Residential Mortgage $ 404,685

$ 379,170









Consumer $ 65,657

$ 35,760







Investment securities $ 343,030

$ 295,148







Total deposits $ 1,469,374

$ 1,422,366









Noninterest bearing $ 501,627

$ 420,427









Interest bearing $ 967,747

$ 1,001,939







Shareholders' equity $ 141,900

$ 131,047







































Capital ratios:































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.64%

14.83%









Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.50%

12.61%









Tier 1 Leverage 10.80%

10.36%









Total risk based capital 15.89%

16.08%























Asset quality:





























Net charge-offs for the quarter $ (67)

$ (123)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,462

$ 3,339









Loans 90 days past due and accruing 300

724



























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 2,762

$ 4,063

























Restructured loans $ 3,362

$ 3,958









Other real estate owned $ 4,477

$ 9,386























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.38%

1.41%







Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.39%

1.55%







Nonperforming and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.24%

0.35%







Nonperforming loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.16%

0.23%









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





Three Months Ended



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Results of Operations:



























Interest income $ 14,848 $ 14,910 $ 14,436 $ 14,062

14,228

14,253

15,104

14,616



Interest expense 930 1,285 1,673 1,826

2,127

2,351

2,448

2,729



Net interest income 13,918 13,625 12,763 12,236

12,101

11,902

12,656

11,887



Provision for loan losses (885) (597) 555 110

420

160

2,167

2,654



Other operating income 6,337 4,523 4,321 4,742

4,378

3,978

3,425

4,008



Net gains 83 82 442 588

777

1,176

794

41



Other operating expense 11,182 13,027 11,032 12,927

10,962

10,540

11,427

11,005



Income before taxes $ 10,041 $ 5,800 $ 5,939 $ 4,529

$ 5,874

$ 6,356

$ 3,281

$ 2,277



Income tax expense 2,492 1,412 1,536 1,099

1,318

1,396

711

522



Net income $ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430

$ 4,556

$ 4,960

$ 2,570

$ 1,755































Per share data:



























Basic net income per share $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49

$ 0.66

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.25



Diluted net income per share $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49

$ 0.65

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.25



Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1) $ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86

$ 0.65

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.25



Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.13



Book value $ 21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46

$ 18.74

$ 18.63

$ 17.82

$ 17.01



Diluted book value $ 21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45

$ 18.73

$ 18.62

$ 17.81

$ 16.95



Tangible book value per share $ 19.61 $ 18.55 $ 18.07 $ 16.89

$ 17.17

$ 17.06

$ 16.25

$ 15.43



Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 19.59 $ 18.53 $ 18.05 $ 16.88

$ 17.15

$ 17.05

$ 16.01

$ 15.38

































Closing market value $ 18.76 $ 18.60 $ 17.43 $ 17.62

$ 15.50

$ 11.71

$ 13.34

$ 14.29



Market Range:



























High $ 20.50 $ 19.45 $ 19.42 $ 20.05

$ 17.51

$ 13.88

$ 15.95

$ 24.99



Low $ 17.86 $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 15.30

$ 11.51

$ 10.74

$ 11.00

$ 11.09































Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,620,955 6,617,941 6,614,604 6,998,617

6,992,911

6,988,998

6,983,523

6,966,898

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,628,028 6,625,014 6,621,677 7,001,997

6,997,981

6,994,068

6,988,593

6,991,902































Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

























Return on average assets 1.12% 0.92% 0.88% 0.79%

0.86%

0.79%

0.57%

0.49%

Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.36% 1.25% 1.18% 1.38%

0.86%

0.79%

0.57%

0.49%

Return on average shareholders' equity 14.92% 12.45% 12.21% 10.58%

10.89%

9.87%

6.97%

5.62%

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 17.82% 16.72% 15.98% 18.36%

10.89%

9.87%

6.97%

5.62%

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $705 and $658 3.28% 3.21% 3.13% 3.11%

3.09%

3.43%

3.61%

3.69%

Net interest margin GAAP 3.22% 3.16% 3.07% 3.05%

3.03%

3.37%

3.53%

3.63%

Efficiency ratio 64.71% 68.39% 67.69% 72.94%

64.31%

64.99%

70.26%

68.29%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 56.44% 57.97% 58.58% 54.90%

64.31%

64.99%

70.26%

68.29%

(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



























December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021 2021 2021 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Financial Condition at period end:

























Assets $ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 1,781,833

1,733,414

1,685,907

1,639,636

1,461,513

Earning assets $ 1,504,300 $ 1,466,664 $ 1,461,613 $ 1,481,045

$ 1,473,733

$ 1,422,341

$ 1,420,433

$ 1,267,718

Gross loans $ 1,153,687 $ 1,161,868 $ 1,145,343 $ 1,199,325

$ 1,167,812

$ 1,192,345

$ 1,186,940 # $ 1,053,732



Commercial Real Estate $ 374,291 $ 371,785 $ 361,941 $ 365,731

$ 369,176

$ 353,272

$ 340,314

$ 337,688



Acquisition and Development $ 128,077 $ 132,256 $ 131,630 $ 123,625

$ 116,961

$ 127,299

$ 126,338

$ 121,333



Commercial and Industrial $ 180,977 $ 195,758 $ 229,852 $ 299,178

$ 266,745

$ 277,723

$ 272,186

$ 123,509



Residential Mortgage $ 404,685 $ 405,885 $ 364,408 $ 374,327

$ 379,170

$ 398,709

$ 412,478

$ 434,969



Consumer $ 65,657 $ 56,184 $ 57,512 $ 36,464

$ 35,760

$ 35,342

$ 35,624

$ 36,233

Investment securities $ 343,030 $ 297,543 $ 307,696 $ 273,363

$ 295,148

$ 222,382

$ 220,165

$ 222,191

Total deposits $ 1,469,374 $ 1,444,494 $ 1,456,111 $ 1,468,263

$ 1,422,366

$ 1,377,284

$ 1,351,568

$ 1,172,394



Noninterest bearing $ 501,627 $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311

$ 420,427

$ 419,935

$ 425,274

$ 299,961



Interest bearing $ 967,747 $ 953,053 $ 958,375 $ 982,952

$ 1,001,939

$ 957,349

$ 926,294 # $ 872,433

Shareholders' equity $ 141,900 $ 133,787 $ 130,556 $ 129,189

$ 131,047

$ 130,237

$ 124,453

$ 118,549





























Capital ratios:























































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.64% 14.26% 14.55% 14.99%

14.83%

14.89%

14.62%

14.76%



Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.50% 12.15% 12.37% 12.76%

12.61%

12.59%

12.33%

12.43%



Tier 1 Leverage 10.80% 10.33% 9.94% 10.22%

10.36%

10.37%

10.46%

11.52%



Total risk based capital 15.89% 15.51% 15.80% 16.24%

16.08%

16.14%

15.87%

16.01%





























Asset quality:





















































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (67) $ 435 $ (41) $ (42)

$ (123)

$ (985)

$ 164

$ 178

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



























Nonaccrual loans $ 2,462 $ 7,441 $ 7,285 $ 7,891

$ 3,339

$ 10,344

$ 11,081

$ 11,012



Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 300 189 273 6

724

813

$ 297

623



Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 2,762 $ 7,630 $ 7,558 $ 7,897

$ 4,063

$ 11,157

$ 11,378

$ 11,635

































Restructured loans $ 3,362 $ 4,031 $ 3,825 $ 3,892

$ 3,958

$ 4,008

$ 4,039

$ 4,581



Other real estate owned $ 4,477 $ 6,663 $ 6,756 $ 7,533

$ 9,386

$ 3,787

$ 3,926

$ 4,040































Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.38% 1.46% 1.49% 1.38%

1.41%

1.36%

1.43%

1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.39% 1.50% 1.60% 1.57%

1.55%

1.55%

1.62%

1.42%

Nonperforming and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.24% 0.66% 0.66% 0.66%

0.35%

0.94%

0.96%

1.10%

Nonperforming loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.16% 0.45% 0.43% 0.44%

0.23%

0.66%

0.69%

0.80%



Consolidated Statement of Condition (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020



















Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 109,823 $ 129,062 $ 190,949 $ 189,744 $ 146,673 Interest bearing deposits in banks

5,897

5,876

3,473

3,273

2,759 Cash and cash equivalents

115,720

134,938

194,422

193,017

149,432 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

286,771

235,564

242,013

204,006

226,885 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

56,259

61,979

65,683

69,357

68,263 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,029

1,029

3,658

3,654

4,468 Loans held for sale

67

348

1,443

1,430

3,546 Loans

1,153,687

1,161,868

1,145,343

1,199,325

1,167,812 Unearned fees

(292)

(1,171)

(2,458)

(3,330)

(1,730) Allowance for loan losses

(15,955)

(16,906)

(17,068)

(16,554)

(16,486) Net loans

1,137,440

1,143,791

1,125,817

1,179,441

1,149,596 Premises and equipment, net

34,697

35,213

35,988

36,279

36,863 Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,052

11,004

11,004

11,004

11,004 Bank owned life insurance

45,150

44,851

44,553

44,260

43,974 Deferred tax assets

6,857

7,946

7,849

9,580

7,972 Other real estate owned, net

4,477

6,663

6,756

7,533

9,386 Operating lease asset

2,247

2,331

2,414

2,495

2,408 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

27,072

22,899

22,206

19,777

19,617 Total Assets $ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 $ 1,781,833 $ 1,733,414 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 501,627 $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311 $ 420,427 Interest bearing deposits

967,747

953,053

958,375

982,952

1,001,939 Total deposits

1,469,374

1,444,494

1,456,111

1,468,263

1,422,366 Short-term borrowings

57,699

72,396

49,406

51,454

49,160 Long-term borrowings

30,929

30,929

100,929

100,929

100,929 Operating lease liability

2,761

2,854

2,945

3,035

2,958 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,182

23,103

22,867

27,914

26,044 Dividends payable

993

993

992

1,049

910 Total Liabilities

1,587,938

1,574,769

1,633,250

1,652,644

1,602,367 Shareholders' Equity:



















Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,620,955 shares at December 31, 2021 and 6,992,911 at December 31, 2020

66

66

66

70

70 Surplus

23,661

23,522

23,422

30,245

30,149 Retained earnings

145,487

138,931

135,536

132,072

129,691 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,314)

(28,732)

(28,468)

(33,198)

(28,863) Total Shareholders' Equity

141,900

133,787

130,556

129,189

131,047 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 $ 1,781,833 $ 1,733,414

Historical Income Statement

































Three Months Ended

2021 2020



Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income































Interest and fees on loans $ 13,456 $ 13,667 $ 13,097 $ 12,732 $ 12,963 $ 12,940 $ 13,413 $ 12,839 Interest on investment securities































Taxable

1,048

880

994

990

914

960

1,344

1,308 Exempt from federal income tax

268

266

268

275

275

276

273

260 Total investment income

1,316

1,146

1,262

1,265

1,189

1,236

1,617

1,568 Other

76

97

77

65

76

77

74

209 Total interest income

14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062

14,228

14,253

15,104

14,616 Interest expense































Interest on deposits

596

732

999

1,146

1,359

1,515

1,612

1,870 Interest on short-term borrowings

19

17

26

24

26

19

21

28 Interest on long-term borrowings

315

536

648

656

742

817

815

831 Total interest expense

930

1,285

1,673

1,826

2,127

2,351

2,448

2,729 Net interest income

13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236

12,101

11,902

12,656

11,887 Provision for loan losses

(885)

(597)

555

110

420

160

2,167

2,654 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,803

14,222

12,208

12,126

11,681

11,742

10,489

9,233 Other operating income































Net gains on investments, available for sale

—

—

154

—

10

575

47

— Net (losses)/gains on investments, held to maturity

—

—

—

—

(157)

—

60

— Losses on equity investment

(35)

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

119

82

272

588

923

734

687

59 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

(1)

—

16

—

1

(133)

—

(18) Net gains

83

82

442

588

777

1,176

794

41 Other Income































Service charges on deposit accounts

479

475

412

405

490

447

377

615 Other service charges

245

232

221

211

182

195

32

290 Trust department

2,209

2,166

2,034

2,241

2,091

1,871

1,731

1,753 Debit card income

1,021

900

913

810

850

738

680

634 Bank owned life insurance

299

298

293

286

292

373

285

303 Brokerage commissions

228

229

357

268

291

234

202

277 Insurance reimbursement

1,375

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other

481

223

91

521

182

120

118

136 Total other income

6,337

4,523

4,321

4,742

4,378

3,978

3,425

4,008 Total other operating income

6,420

4,605

4,763

5,330

5,155

5,154

4,219

4,049 Other operating expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

5,847

5,719

5,507

4,988

4,835

5,378

4,943

5,923 FDIC premiums

197

209

183

183

207

201

160

43 Equipment

1,061

1,032

954

851

1,033

978

967

926 Occupancy

673

684

693

725

660

707

746

747 Data processing

784

819

875

726

826

1,130

973

1,052 Marketing

127

129

133

146

168

122

153

130 Professional services

656

615

1,491

1,170

1,698

602

1,181

723 Contract labor

152

153

185

148

161

180

149

151 Line rentals

131

123

268

215

210

216

221

217 Other real estate owned

(485)

150

(198)

(412)

8

6

(3)

— Investor relations

130

116

306

124

117

54

1,013

93 Settlement expense

—

—

—

3,300

—

—

—

— FHLB prepayment penalty

—

2,368

—

—

—

—

—

— Contributions

1,115

55

27

23

37

27

25

38 Other

794

855

608

740

1,002

939

899

962 Total other operating expenses

11,182

13,027

11,032

12,927

10,962

10,540

11,427

11,005 Income before income tax expense

10,041

5,800

5,939

4,529

5,874

6,356

3,281

2,277 Provision for income tax expense

2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099

1,318

1,396

711

522 Net Income $ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 $ 4,556 $ 4,960 $ 2,570 $ 1,755 Basic net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,620

6,617

6,609

6,996

7,004

6,988

6,974

7,063 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,627

6,624

6,615

7,000

7,013

6,993

6,992

7,071 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB prepayment penalty, insurance reimbursement and charitable contribution.



Twelve months ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 19,770

$ 13,841

$ 7,549

$ 4,556 Adjustments:























Insurance Reimbursement



(1,375)



—



(1,375)



— Settlement Expense



3,300



—



—



— FHLB Penalty



2,368



—



—



— Foundation Contribution



1,000



—



1,000



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(1,227)



—



86



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 23,836

$ 13,841

$ 7,260

$ 4,556

























Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 2.95

$ 1.98

$ 1.14

$ 0.70 Adjustments:























Insurance Reimbursement



(0.20)



—



(0.20)



— Settlement Expense



0.47



—



—



— FHLB Penalty



0.35



—



—



— Foundation Contribution



0.15



—



0.15



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.18)



—



0.01



— Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 3.54

$ 1.98

$ 1.10

$ 0.70























































As of or for the twelve months ended















December 31,











(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020











Per Share Data























Basic net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 2.95

$ 1.98











Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



3.54



1.98











Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 2.95

$ 1.98











Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



3.54



1.98











Basic book value per share

$ 20.22

$ 18.63











Diluted book value per share

$ 20.19

$ 18.62































































Significant Ratios:

















































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



1.12%



0.79%











Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect



0.23%



—











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



1.35%



0.79%





































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



14.92%



9.87%











Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect



2.90%



—











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



17.82%



9.87%





































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





Three Months Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,158,421

$ 13,478

4.62 % $ 1,181,815

$ 12,984

4.37 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



285,524



1,048

1.46 % 225,416



914

1.61 % Non taxable



25,392



480

7.50 % 26,096



493

7.51 % Total



310,916



1,528

1.95 %

251,512



1,407

2.22 % Federal funds sold



132,906



50

0.15 % 147,612



33

0.09 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



5,884



1

0.07 % 953



—

— % Other interest earning assets



1,029



25

9.64 % 4,468



43

3.85 % Total earning assets



1,609,156



15,082

3.72 %

1,586,360



14,467

3.63 % Allowance for loan losses



(16,530)













(16,292)











Non-earning assets



157,988













156,800











Total Assets

$ 1,750,614











$ 1,726,868











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 224,911

$ 93

0.16 % $ 197,370

$ 193

0.39 % Interest-bearing money markets



345,697



69

0.08 % 344,318



236

0.27 % Savings deposits



236,494



18

0.03 % 187,808



30

0.06 % Time deposits:

































Less than $100k



81,133



195

0.95 % 110,407



402

1.45 % $100k or more



85,418



221

1.03 % 121,719



498

1.63 % Short-term borrowings



65,252



19

0.12 % 54,334



26

0.19 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



315

4.04 % 100,929



742

2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,069,834



930

0.34 %

1,116,885



2,127

0.76 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



501,259













404,809











Other liabilities



42,085













71,852











Shareholders' Equity



137,436













132,225











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,750,614











$ 1,725,771











Net interest income and spread







$ 14,152

3.38 %



$ 12,340

2.87 % Net interest margin













3.49 %









3.09 %









































Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,173,966

$ 53,040

4.52 % $ 1,147,870

$ 52,215

4.55 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



272,305



3,912

1.44 % 204,243



4,526

2.22 % Non taxable



25,463



1,928

7.57 % 26,275



1,941

7.39 % Total



297,768



5,840

1.96 %

230,518



6,467

2.81 % Federal funds sold



150,556



178

0.12 % 96,417



215

0.22 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



4,040



2

0.05 % 905



9

0.99 % Other interest earning assets



2,969



135

4.55 % 4,455



212

4.76 % Total earning assets



1,629,299



59,195

3.63 %

1,480,165



59,118

3.99 % Allowance for loan losses



(16,825)













(15,362)











Non-earning assets



152,674













148,818











Total Assets

$ 1,765,148











$ 1,613,621











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 214,510

$ 553

0.26 % $ 182,767

$ 724

0.40 % Interest-bearing money markets



341,677



436

0.13 % 313,852



1,443

0.46 % Savings deposits



223,114



81

0.04 % 176,524



166

0.09 % Time deposits:

































Less than $100k



95,779



1,174

1.23 % 111,408



1,712

1.54 % $100k or more



102,501



1,229

1.20 % 127,397



2,311

1.81 % Short-term borrowings



57,697



86

0.15 % 46,519



94

0.20 % Long-term borrowings



77,340



2,155

2.79 % 100,929



3,205

3.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,112,618



5,714

0.51 %

1,059,396



9,655

0.91 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



491,967













372,392











Other liabilities



28,013













54,732











Shareholders' Equity



132,550













127,101











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,765,148











$ 1,613,621











Net interest income and spread







$ 53,481

3.12 %



$ 49,463

3.08 % Net interest margin













3.28 %









3.34 %

