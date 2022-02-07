Composites One Names Leon Garoufalis President and Chief Executive Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Composites One announced today that it has named Leon Garoufalis President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Former CEO Steve Dehmlow will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Leon Garoufalis, President and CEO of Composites One. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Garoufalis has served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since Composites One was formed in 1999. A widely respected composites industry leader, Mr. Garoufalis has been with Composites One and GLS Composites Distribution (GLS) since 1988. Over the course of his career at Composites One and GLS he has held several leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations.

While at Composites One, Mr. Garoufalis guided the initial, successful merger of three distribution companies and the integration of five subsequent acquisitions of composites materials distributors over an eight-year period. He also led Composites One through its first vertical acquisition last year when the company acquired Aerovac Process Materials. Additionally, Mr. Garoufalis provides industry leadership as a member of the Executive Committee of the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) Board of Directors. In 2012, he received the ACMA President's Award for his industry contributions. Garoufalis holds an MBA from Loyola University in Chicago.

"Composites One has seen tremendous growth over the last 23 years. With every challenge, the company has stayed true to its core values of acting with integrity, operating safely, and taking care of our customers and each other," said Mr. Garoufalis. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead all our team members at Composites One."

Along with Mr. Garoufalis' appointment to President and CEO, Al Dobbeck has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Dobbeck most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and has been with Composites One since 2011. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a master of accountancy degree from the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Composites One

Composites One is North America's leading distributor of composites materials serving customers from more than 44 locations. Composites One provides composites fabricators and molders thousands of products from 600 of the industry's top suppliers through a technical sales, technical support, and customer service force that is the most knowledgeable in the industry. The company offers its customers a variety of value-added services that includes closed mold technologies, process enhancement guidance, regulatory compliance assistance and unmatched technical support. Composites One is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Find out more at www.compositesone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Composites One