American Diabetes Association Teams Up With Dr. Comfort To Take Next Step in Preventing and Managing Foot Complications New interactive online experience with personalized solutions for preventing and managing diabetes-related foot complications available today!

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every four minutes, an American loses a limb due to diabetes—a complication that could be preventable when given the right tools. As part of its commitment to provide access to the necessary education and resources to combat diabetes-related health complications that can lead to amputations, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) recently launched the Foot Care & Amputation section of Living with Diabetes.

American Diabetes Association Teams Up With Dr. Comfort To Take Next Step in Preventing and Managing Foot Complications. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to partner with Dr. Comfort to expand our foot care and amputation prevention resources," said Charles Henderson, Chief Development Officer. "Diabetes can cause many kinds of foot problems and because the risks and complications can change over time, there is no single solution or prescribed course of action that will work for all 37.3 million Americans living with the disease. That's why we created an interactive online experience designed to meet individuals wherever they are on their diabetes foot care journey, and provide the best information based on their particular needs."

For those who have been recently diagnosed with diabetes, this new interactive website offers tips for warding off foot issues, lists of signs and symptoms to be aware of, ways you can find a foot specialist in your area, and much more.

Experience Living with Diabetes: Foot Care & Amputation at diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807

press@diabetes.org

(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Diabetes Association