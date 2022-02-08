Mednet Announces New Discount for Research Organizations Conducting Cardiovascular Studies

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of American Heart Month, Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new program to support research organizations conducting any type of cardiovascular research. Mednet's comprehensive clinical data management system (CDMS) is designed to be highly flexible to enable fast and efficient study builds and execution of any type of clinical research. The new program is designed to make it even easier for research organizations to leverage the iMednet platform for conducting cardiovascular research.

MedNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedNet) (PRNewswire)

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide. Each year, more than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease, approximately a quarter of all deaths. Advances in medicine, coupled with new technologies and data sources, are increasing the potential for the development of new life-saving treatments. These type of interventions have delivered a 31% decline in morbidity from cardiovascular disease in the past twenty years.1

Cardiovascular clinical research – across medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceutical trials – can vary widely and range from early phase safety studies to post market registries. Clinical research teams need software solutions able to accommodate unique and highly complex designs, while also providing a significant amount of flexibility to allow for evolving trial requirements. The iMednet platform is designed to make it easy for research teams to conduct clinical research trials with a flexible and dynamic technology, and the Mednet team has extensive experience in cardiovascular research of all types.

The new discount program will provide research organizations with qualifying projects a twenty-five percent (25%) discount on the list price of software and professional service fees for the duration of their clinical study. The discount applies to all components of Mednet's CDMS, including premium modules such as randomization, trial supply management, adjudication, payments and more. Studies contracted on or before April 30, 2022, are eligible. This discount cannot be combined with any other discounts already offered by Mednet and does not apply to third-party software integrations.

"In the past two decades, significant advances have been made in cardiovascular disease treatment as a direct result of the important work being conducted by research organizations around the world. Yet, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death, and there is more work to be done," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, Mednet. "Research and life sciences organizations hold the keys to identifying new treatments to improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. As an eClinical company with extensive experience in cardiovascular research, we want to make it easier for these organizations to access the tools they need to get their critical studies up and running as quickly as possible."

The Mednet team has supported hundreds of clinical research studies around the globe, including medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnology studies and ranging from small, early-stage studies to large, global, registry trials. To learn more about Mednet's experience or how to access this new discount program, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's clinical data management system improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Barbara Correll

bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mednet