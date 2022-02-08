SOUNDEXCHANGE EXPANDS INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT TEAM TO MIAMI, FLA.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music-tech organization powering the future of music, announced the addition of Omar Paredes as associate director, industry engagement to the Brand Marketing & Industry Engagement team. SoundExchange is propelling the music industry forward by making the business of music more simple, more efficient, and more fair for creators.

Omar Paredes has been named associate director, industry engagement at SoundExchange. (PRNewswire)

Based in Miami, Fla., Paredes will play a critical role in one of the country's most vibrant music markets, fostering local and national artist and management relationships. He will help broaden SoundExchange's visibility and provide in-person support and education to critical stakeholders and at industry events. Paredes will lead the development, initiation, and execution of programs and franchises that enhance SoundExchange's position in the entertainment and music tech space, pushing the organization forward as a leading voice and advocate for artists and content owners.

Paredes is a seasoned music industry veteran with 15 years of experience. He has held roles at ViacomCBS, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment. Prior to joining SoundExchange, Omar was the Director of Artist Services of Latin for The Orchard, a global digital distributor, and founder of Olympus Music Group, an artist services company. Omar earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland, and his MBA in Marketing & Management from the University of Miami.

ABOUT SOUNDEXCHANGE

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 260,000 creators and to date has paid nearly $9 billion in distributions. Through innovation of music tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary music tech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. www.soundexchange.com

