Anexinet and Veristor Merge to Create One of the Largest Full-Service Technology Solution Providers

PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexinet Corporation , a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, and Veristor Systems Inc. announced today that they are merging. The unified company will offer full-lifecycle expertise across the complete technology landscape and deliver the superior technical experience customers need to make informed decisions in today's complex digital world.

The merging of Veristor and Anexinet brings a highly complementary, innovative solution and service portfolio that addresses the increasing need for diverse, scalable skills as well as secure, intelligent solutions. The importance of this growing segment has continued to expand throughout the pandemic as companies focus on better enabling their hybrid workforce, engaging with their customers through all digital channels, and managing the growing risk of security threats. Together, they will guide customers' technology strategies including insights into what to buy, what to build, how best to manage, and how to secure critical enterprise environments to improve market share and reduce costs.

"Veristor is an advanced technology solutions provider with deep expertise in security, storage, networking, DevOps, and collaboration," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet. "This merger demonstrates our commitment to delivering solutions that materially improve our clients' business operations while enabling seamless experiences across touchpoints, locations, and channels. Not only does the merger double the size of our customer base, it greatly expands our engineering capabilities and delivery teams to allow us to better serve our customers."

"Anexinet's mission as a value-led company with a passion that puts people-first is perfectly aligned with Veristor's culture, making them an ideal partner," said Ashby Lincoln, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Veristor. "By combining our expertise, resources, and geographical reach we are creating a technology solution and service powerhouse. Together, Anexinet and Veristor have the combined strategy, design, engineering, security and managed services practices that will further accelerate technology time-to-value for our mutual clients as they modernize and transform the digital environments that run their businesses."

Leveraging Mill Point Capital, Anexinet is building a single company that is truly aligned with what enterprise-class organizations want to build but can't achieve on their own or by relying on a single hardware or software vendor.

"This merger, following Anexinet's fully-integrated acquisitions of SereneIT and Light Networks for their automation, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions, demonstrates the continued commitment to provide innovative, secure solutions to their clients," said Michael Perdue, Anexinet Chairman of the Board and Mill Point Capital Executive Partner. "Combining Anexinet and Veristor significantly expands their product and service offerings and amplifies their go to market capability while providing enhanced value to their customers and partners."

The merger of Anexinet and Veristor is effective today. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet's record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn .

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure, and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. For more information, please visit veristor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on the industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com .

