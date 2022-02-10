<span class="legendSpanClass">With continued double-digit sales growth and a portfolio of category leading products, the brand is well positioned for its next phase of growth</span>

FAIRLIFE IS THE COCA-COLA COMPANY'S NEWEST BILLION DOLLAR RETAIL BRAND

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fairlife, LLC, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola company, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in annual retail sales. Founded in 2012, fairlife has pioneered ultra-filtration in the dairy industry through its portfolio of better-for-you products that are leading the value-added dairy category. Over the last decade, fairlife has remained committed to innovation and provided consumers with high-quality nutrition across its product lines - from ultra-filtered lactose-free milk and protein shakes to light ice cream.

"We say fairlife is a nutrition company first, and as the pandemic continues on, high-quality nutrition has never been more important to consumers," said Tim Doelman, CEO of fairlife. "2021 reinforced the importance of our mission to nourish the world with our better-for-you products, and we delivered on this commitment by bringing our wide range of fairlife products into more households than ever before."

Throughout 2021 fairlife achieved double-digit sales growth week over week, culminating in the new annual record of more than $1B in total U.S. retail sales. The brand also achieved significant share growth in the value-added dairy category across all top 10 retailers and the #1 selling brand spot in the category on Instacart.

"Just as most businesses in 2021, we had to work against the headwinds of global supply chain issues," said Doelman. "Our teams remained agile and made the right decisions for the business. This allowed us to meet consumer demand for our top selling ultra-filtered milk and Core Power protein shakes while seeing unprecedented growth for newer products, like fairlife Nutrition Plan."

Throughout the year, fairlife also demonstrated significant progress in the business-critical areas of animal welfare and sustainable practices. In its recently released stewardship report, fairlife highlights key achievements, including increased support for communities through its grant program, complete passage of critical animal care standards across all of its supplying farms and major advancements towards its goal of 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

"Exceeding $1 billion in annual retail sales is a tremendous achievement and the result of the great talent and dedication of the fairlife team," said Doelman. "It's our commitment to the quality of our products that got us to this point and our equal commitment to supporting our communities, caring for the animals that supply us milk and operating more sustainably that will accelerate the next phase of our growth."

fairlife products can be purchased at retailers nationwide, as well as in Canada and China. To learn more about fairlife, visit www.fairlife.com.

fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based dairy company that creates great-tasting, nutrition-rich and value-added products to nourish consumers.

With more than $1B in annual retail sales, fairlife's growing portfolio of delicious, lactose-free, real dairy products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk; Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery; fairlife® nutrition plan™, a nutrition shake to support the journey to better health; and fairlife® Light Ice Cream.

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, fairlife, LLC has been recognized by both Fast Company and Nielsen for its industry leading innovation.

The company is driven by its values of caring for the people, animals, and planet it touches across its business. By providing nourishing products, implementing stringent care standards for animals and stewarding efficient operations and responsible packaging, fairlife, LLC puts a focus each day on making a positive impact for all.

To learn more about fairlife and its complete line of products, please visit fairlife.com.

