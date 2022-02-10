Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.8 million for the quarter and a record $19.5 million for the year. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $2.48 for the year 2021, also increases from the same periods of 2020.

2021 Highlights:

Net income in 2021 reached a record $19.5 million , increasing 79%, compared to 2020.

Net interest income in 2021 improved by $2.4 million compared to 2020, enabled by interest expense declining $6.4 million .

Total assets reached a record $2 billion and total assets under management reached a record $2.8 billion at the end of 2021.

Loans increased $62.7 million , or 5.1%, reaching a record $1.3 billion during 2021, driven by growth in the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios.

Deposits increased $144 million , or 9.2%, during 2021, largely the result of new customer accounts, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and government stimulus funds.

Successful subordinated debt issuance of $30 million at a rate of 3.25%.

Completion of a tender offer during the fourth quarter, resulting in the Corporation purchasing 5% of outstanding shares at $27.00 per share for a total of $10.7 million .

"Our successful subordinated debt issuance in 2021 aligns with our strategic initiatives to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used for our subsequent tender offer, and the remaining proceeds may be used to support continued stock repurchases and expansion activity.

"Our successful Dutch auction tender offer reduced ISBA shares outstanding and will likely improve several key metrics for shareholders," Evans said. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our ongoing commitment to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, we continue to grow our customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "Our 2021 results, which set multiple records, are a testament to our continued focus on meeting the needs of our customers while pursuing strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $723,000 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $19.5 million, compared to $10.9 million in 2020.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2021: Net interest income for fourth quarter 2021 decreased $70,000 compared to the same period in 2020. While interest income declined $1.4 million due to continued low interest rates, interest expense also decreased $1.3 million, or 45.2%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. Provision for loan losses decreased $175,000 compared to 2020 and was the result of improvement in credit quality.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2020. Lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowing benefited the Corporation with a $6.4 million, or 46.4%, decrease in interest expense during 2021. The decrease in interest expense outpaced a gross interest income decline of $4.1 million during 2021 caused by the lower interest rates and a pause in advances to mortgage brokers. The provision for loan losses also contributed to a positive net interest income result through a $2.2 million decrease compared to 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2021: Noninterest income decreased $511,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a reduction in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, attributed to a $7.6 million cost to extinguish $100 million of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income of $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $601,000 compared to 2020. While service charges and fees increased $1.1 million when compared to the previous year, 2020 also included an additional $1.0 million related to gain on sale of loans and $620,000 related to gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies. Noninterest expenses decreased for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $7.5 million compared to 2020, tied to the $100 million FHLB debt extinguishment in 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% and 2.87% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021, respectively, compared to 3.04% and 2.96% for the same periods in 2020. The net yield for 2021 reflected a full year's impact of the decline in interest rates that occurred in the first half of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.0 billion and assets under management were $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, both record levels. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $278.8 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $516.2 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $124.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. Isabella Wealth also reached record levels during 2021 and increased 16.3% during the year.

Loans: During 2021, total loans increased $62.7 million and totaled a record $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. As customer demand increased, along with advances to mortgage brokers, the commercial loan portfolio increased $50.8 million, or 6.7%, during 2021. Competition for agricultural loans continued to be strong in 2021 and the portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year. Residential mortgage loans increased $18.8 million, or 6.1%, during 2021, while consumer loans recorded a slight decline.

Deposits: Total deposits were a record $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $144 million, or 9.2%, since December 31, 2020. Growth in 2021 was largely the result of new customer accounts, funding from PPP loans, and government stimulus funds.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.54%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.91% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.60%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.50 as of December 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.24%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,563

$ 31,296 Interest bearing balances due from banks 79,767

215,344 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,330

246,640 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 490,601

339,228 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 1,735

2,741 Loans





Commercial 807,439

756,686 Agricultural 93,955

100,461 Residential real estate 326,361

307,543 Consumer 73,282

73,621 Gross loans 1,301,037

1,238,311 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,103

9,744 Net loans 1,291,934

1,228,567 Premises and equipment 24,419

25,140 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,472

28,292 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 17,383

17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,302

48,331 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 19,982

21,056 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,032,158

$ 1,957,378 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 448,352

$ 375,395 Interest bearing demand deposits 364,563

302,444 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 818,841

781,286 Certificates of deposit over $250 78,583

107,192 Total deposits 1,710,339

1,566,317 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 50,162

68,747 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,000

90,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,158

— Total borrowed funds 99,320

158,747 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,451

13,726 Total liabilities 1,821,110

1,738,790 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and

7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020 129,052

142,247 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,545

4,183 Retained earnings 75,592

64,460 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,859

7,698 Total shareholders' equity 211,048

218,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,032,158

$ 1,957,378

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 12,776

$ 13,997

$ 51,410

$ 54,102 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 1,391

1,302

4,920

5,214 Nontaxable 684

880

3,077

3,830 Federal funds sold and other 190

223

706

1,026 Total interest income 15,041

16,402

60,113

64,172 Interest expense













Deposits 1,079

1,850

5,442

8,884 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 13

14

53

36 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 209

994

1,302

4,905 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 266

—

615

— Total interest expense 1,567

2,858

7,412

13,825 Net interest income 13,474

13,544

52,701

50,347 Provision for loan losses 81

256

(518)

1,665 Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 13,393

13,288

53,219

48,682 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,125

1,855

7,614

6,544 Wealth management fees 797

701

3,071

2,578 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 235

1,063

1,694

2,716 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223

197

800

755 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies 121

18

271

891 Net income (loss) on joint venture investment —

269

—

577 Other 107

16

372

362 Total noninterest income 3,608

4,119

13,822

14,423 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,056

6,009

23,749

23,772 Furniture and equipment 1,413

1,469

5,462

5,787 Occupancy 935

889

3,661

3,557 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

7,643

—

7,643 Other 2,793

2,628

10,822

10,474 Total noninterest expenses 11,197

18,638

43,694

51,233 Income before federal income tax

expense 5,804

(1,231)

23,347

11,872 Federal income tax expense 1,010

(508)

3,848

987 NET INCOME $ 4,794

$ (723)

$ 19,499

$ 10,885 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.63

$ (0.10)

$ 2.48

$ 1.37 Diluted $ 0.63

$ (0.10)

$ 2.45

$ 1.34 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.08

$ 1.08

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,226,192

$ 12,776

4.17%

$ 1,258,775

$ 13,997

4.45% Taxable investment securities 383,175

1,391

1.45%

205,522

1,302

2.53% Nontaxable investment securities 104,115

889

3.42%

134,026

1,200

3.58% Fed funds sold 9

—

0.01%

3

—

—% Other 199,605

190

0.38%

227,920

223

0.39% Total earning assets 1,913,096

15,246

3.19%

1,826,246

16,722

3.66% NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,082)









(9,603)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 28,852









28,606







Premises and equipment 24,534









25,656







Accrued income and other assets 109,238









119,230







Total assets $ 2,066,638









$ 1,990,135































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 367,130

$ 48

0.05%

$ 285,731

$ 94

0.13% Savings deposits 584,475

157

0.11%

487,014

148

0.12% Time deposits 306,817

874

1.14%

383,436

1,608

1.68% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 60,508

13

0.09%

49,427

14

0.11% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,543

209

2.06%

174,728

994

2.28% Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,143

266

3.65%

—

—

—% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,388,616

1,567

0.45%

1,380,336

2,858

0.83% NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 449,766









370,042







Other 12,002









16,446







Shareholders' equity 216,254









223,311







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,066,638









$ 1,990,135







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,679









$ 13,864



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.86%









3.04%



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,208,141

$ 51,410

4.26%

$ 1,236,169

$ 54,102

4.38% Taxable investment securities 297,357

4,920

1.65%

229,468

5,214

2.27% Nontaxable investment securities 117,997

4,235

3.59%

140,665

5,189

3.69% Fed funds sold 5

—

0.02%

4

—

0.06% Other 255,246

706

0.28%

142,717

1,026

0.72% Total earning assets 1,878,746

61,271

3.26%

1,749,023

65,531

3.75% NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,396)









(8,837)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 29,139









24,987







Premises and equipment 24,760









25,846







Accrued income and other assets 109,625









118,195







Total assets $ 2,032,874









$ 1,909,214































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 345,015

$ 216

0.06%

$ 262,188

$ 357

0.14% Savings deposits 558,102

616

0.11%

456,088

1,212

0.27% Time deposits 336,094

4,610

1.37%

387,881

7,315

1.89% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 57,453

53

0.09%

35,518

36

0.10% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 69,342

1,302

1.88%

210,451

4,905

2.33% Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 17,000

615

3.62%

—

—

—% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,383,006

7,412

0.54%

1,352,126

13,825

1.02% NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 416,247









320,820







Other 12,858









15,613







Shareholders' equity 220,763









220,655







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,874









$ 1,909,214







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 53,859









$ 51,706



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.87%









2.96%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31

2021

December 31

2020

December 31

2019 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 2.48

$ 1.37

$ 1.65 Diluted earnings $ 2.45

$ 1.34

$ 1.61 Dividends $ 1.08

$ 1.08

$ 1.05 Tangible book value $ 21.61

$ 21.29

$ 20.45 Quoted market value









High $ 29.00

$ 24.50

$ 24.80 Low $ 19.45

$ 15.60

$ 22.01 Close (1) $ 25.50

$ 19.57

$ 24.31 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,532,641

7,997,247

7,910,804 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,853,398

7,959,705

7,909,794 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,965,961

8,106,091

8,095,042 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.96%

0.57%

0.72% Return on average shareholders' equity 8.83%

4.93%

6.25% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.31%

6.34%

8.17% Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.87%

2.96%

3.07% ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 278,844

$ 301,377

$ 259,375 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 516,243

$ 443,967

$ 436,181 Total assets under management $ 2,827,245

$ 2,702,722

$ 2,509,754 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 1,245

$ 5,313

$ 6,535 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 25,276

$ 22,200

$ 21,194 Foreclosed assets $ 211

$ 527

$ 456 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 123

$ (140)

$ 466 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10%

0.43%

0.55% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08%

0.31%

0.40% Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.70%

0.79%

0.67% CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 10.39%

11.17%

11.59% Tier 1 leverage 7.97%

8.37%

9.01% Common equity tier 1 capital 12.07%

12.97%

12.56% Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.07%

12.97%

12.56% Total risk-based capital 14.94%

13.75%

13.18%

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020 Commercial $ 807,439

$ 757,993

$ 723,888

$ 725,540

$ 756,686 Agricultural 93,955

93,782

95,197

91,629

100,461 Residential real estate 326,361

321,620

312,567

305,909

307,543 Consumer 73,282

75,163

75,011

72,840

73,621 Gross loans $ 1,301,037

$ 1,248,558

$ 1,206,663

$ 1,195,918

$ 1,238,311



December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 448,352

$ 430,950

$ 428,410

$ 404,710

$ 375,395 Interest bearing demand deposits 364,563

374,137

326,971

328,440

302,444 Savings deposits 596,662

572,136

549,134

555,688

505,497 Certificates of deposit 297,696

312,027

326,214

331,413

358,165 Brokered certificates of deposit —

—

—

14,029

14,029 Internet certificates of deposit 3,066

3,066

5,777

9,301

10,787 Total deposits $ 1,710,339

$ 1,692,316

$ 1,636,506

$ 1,643,581

$ 1,566,317



December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020 U.S. Treasury $ 209,703

$ 192,069

$ 132,593

$ 29,371

$ — States and political subdivisions 121,205

128,689

130,960

140,329

143,656 Auction rate money market preferred 3,242

3,246

3,260

3,224

3,237 Mortgage-backed securities 56,148

62,030

68,155

75,835

88,652 Collateralized mortgage obligations 92,301

100,767

109,294

116,865

101,983 Corporate 8,002

7,583

4,192

1,700

1,700 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 490,601

$ 494,384

$ 448,454

$ 367,324

$ 339,228



December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 20,000

$ 60,000

$ 70,000

$ 90,000

$ 90,000 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates 50,162

67,519

62,274

51,967

68,747 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,158

29,136

29,121

—

— Total borrowed funds $ 99,320

$ 156,655

$ 161,395

$ 141,967

$ 158,747

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,318

$ 1,043

$ 4,600

$ 3,723 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 621

474

2,139

1,847 Freddie Mac servicing fee 175

149

747

625 Net OMSR income (loss) (56)

123

(184)

44 Other fees for customer services 67

66

312

305 Total service charges and fees 2,125

1,855

7,614

6,544 Wealth management fees 797

701

3,071

2,578 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 235

1,063

1,694

2,716 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223

197

800

755 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 121

18

271

891 Net income (loss) on joint venture investment —

269

—

577 Other 107

16

372

362 Total noninterest income $ 3,608

$ 4,119

$ 13,822

$ 14,423



Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020 Compensation and benefits $ 6,056

$ 6,009

$ 23,749

$ 23,772 Furniture and equipment 1,413

1,469

5,462

5,787 Occupancy 935

889

3,661

3,557 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

7,643

—

7,643 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 513

488

2,066

1,836 ATM and debit card fees 458

417

1,810

1,441 Marketing costs 256

200

939

877 Memberships and subscriptions 215

194

877

740 Loan underwriting fees 221

248

849

825 Donations and community relations 253

157

705

723 Director fees 198

168

703

695 FDIC insurance premiums 161

153

690

612 All other 518

603

2,183

2,725 Total other noninterest expenses 2,793

2,628

10,822

10,474 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,197

$ 18,638

$ 43,694

$ 51,233

