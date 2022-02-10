Louisiana Grills Teams Up With BBQ Hall Of Famer Ray Lampe

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Grills is proud to announce a new partnership with BBQ Hall of Famer and celebrity chef Ray Lampe. Also known as Dr. BBQ, Lampe is joining Louisiana Grills as an ambassador for the upscale barbecue brand.

"Never have I been more excited about a partnership than I am about teaming up with Dansons," Ray Lampe said.

"We are so blessed here at Dansons to be surrounded by high-level barbecuers who share our passion for our products," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "'Dr. BBQ' Ray Lampe is world renowned in our field and having him as an ambassador adds to the credibility, quality, and authenticity we strive toward daily. We cannot wait to welcome him into the family."

Lampe popped onto the competitive barbecue scene about 40 years ago, and later decided to turn his passion for outdoor cooking into a career. The highly decorated BBQ competitor has taken part in more than 300 contests and brought home over 300 awards. He has also penned nine cookbooks.

On television, Lampe has served as a judge on the Food Network shows "Firemasters," "Chopped," and "Tailgate Warriors with Guy Fieri." He has also appeared on Destination America's "Smoked" and the Travel Channel's "American Grilled" as an expert judge.

The 2014 BBQ Hall of Fame inductee has competed on the Food Network special "Chopped Grillmasters" and has been featured as a pro-chef on NBC's "Food Fighters." In 2018, he ventured into the restaurant sector with the opening of "Dr. BBQ's" in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Louisiana Grills

Louisiana Grills® strives to elevate your outdoor culinary experience by providing top-of-the-line products that enhance the sophistication of grilling. Using upscale designs, quality craftsmanship and premium technology, Louisiana Grills® delivers an elite outdoor cooking experience. For more information, visit Lousiana-Grills.com.



