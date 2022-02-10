Samsara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Wolfe Research Software Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.samsara.com . Specific times will be noted in the Events & Presentations section.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

