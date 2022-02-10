SLS South Beach Announces Poolside Barilla Pasta Bar to Pop-Up During Miami's Famed Culinary Month

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS South Beach is pleased to announce a poolside pasta bar pop-up with Barilla, the world's largest producer of pasta. Launching Thursday, February 24th, the Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up will offer SLS South Beach hotel guests a complimentary taste of Italy with four distinct mouth-watering Barilla pasta creations served poolside in the heart of Miami. The Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up will be open daily from 2-5pm from Thursday, February 24th until Sunday, February 27th at the SLS South Beach guest pool.

Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up (PRNewswire)

Simon Sorpresi, Area Vice President of Miami, SLS says, "We are thrilled to launch this activation with our partners at Barilla and welcome our hotel guests to this luxuriously indulgent pop-up. The refined flavors of Barilla pasta by Chef Lorenzo Boni integrated into SLS South Beach's exceptional culinary programming by Chef de Cuisine Orhun Gorsen is sure to be a huge success. As February is such a special month for Miami's culinary community, this is a welcome opportunity for SLS South Beach to contribute to the excitement that attracts visitors back each and every year."

"It has been a privilege to collaborate with the culinary experts at the SLS South Beach to showcase the delicious flavors of Barilla. We welcome the opportunity to participate in Miami's celebrated culinary month. Put simply, it's never been easier to enjoy scrumptious Barilla pasta poolside," says Justin Steinbach, Global Vice President of Foodservice, Barilla Group.

From February 24th through February 27th, registered hotel guests at SLS South Beach can exchange a ticket they will receive in their guestroom at the Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up by the guest pool for one of four featured bites that will take them on a tour of Italy. The menu for the four-day pop-up includes the below, and all pasta recipes are available on SLS South Beach's website .

Feb 24: Barilla Rigatoni alla Bolognese with creamy Parmigiano fondue (Northern Italy)

Simple yet elegant, this rigatoni pasta dish combines a hearty Bolognese with a creamy Parmigiano fondue -- a deliciously fitting nod to the Emilia-Romagna region's rich culinary heritage.

Feb 25: Barilla Orecchiette with spicy mussels and broccoli sauce, romano cheese (Southern Italy)

This dish features the signature pasta shape of Puglia – orecchiette, or "little ears." Mussels offer a taste of the region's coastal fare, while broccoli and romano cheese round out the robust flavor profile.

Feb 26: Barilla Thick spaghetti with lobster and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes (Island/Sardinia)

The bright, fresh flavors of oven-roasted cherry tomatoes combine with the rich lobster and hearty, thick spaghetti will transport you to the Italian isle.

Feb 27: Barilla Mezzi rigatoni alla Norcina (Central Italy)

Italian sausage and black truffles sauce combine with mezzi rigatoni for a quintessentially Central Italian dish. The rich and robust ingredients showcase the best of Umbrian flavors and food traditions.

The Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up at SLS South Beach is a collaboration derived from the global partnership established in 2021 between SLS, Mondrian, and Hyde hotel brands with Barilla Group which brings a series of integrations and brand activations to guests featuring the finest Barilla products.

SLS South Beach is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Ennismore.com

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021. ennismore.com

ABOUT BARILLA

Established as a family-owned business in 1877, Barilla Group markets 16 brands of pastas, sauces, ready meals and bakery items across four continents. Its 'Barilla for Professionals' division connects food industry professionals with the highest quality Barilla products and culinary know-how. It takes pride in supporting its partners through an evolving array of challenges and changes in the foodservice industry to continually deliver inspired gastronomic experiences for guests.

Media Contact:

Emily Venugopal / Cara Chapman / Jennifer Isicoff: ennismore@bacchus.agency

SLS South Beach Hotel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SLS