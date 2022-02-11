Duncan Williams Asset Management Ranked #1 Fastest Growing RIA In America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) is pleased to announce that we have been ranked the #1 fastest growing RIA in America according to Financial Advisor Magazine's 2021 RIA Ranking, which lists the top Registered Investment Advisor firms in the country. For more information about Duncan Williams Asset Management, visit https://www.dwassetmgmt.com.

"We are proud to be recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine as part of their 2021 RIA ranking" said Duncan F. Williams, founder of DWAM. "This ranking highlights our continued growth which is driven by our dedication and ongoing commitment to helping our clients and community reach their financial goals."

"This achievement is driven by our genuinely talented team's hard work, passion, and diligence here at Duncan Williams Asset Management" (DWAM) said David Scully, President and Chief Investment Officer at DWAM. "We are humbled by the faith and trust that the greater Memphis community has placed in us to handle something as important as their investments. It is very satisfying to see our team recognized for their hard work by being named the Fastest Growing RIA in America. We are so proud of this substantial achievement!"

This is the fifteenth annual ranking of independent advisory firms produced by Financial Advisors (FA) magazine. FA's RIA Ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported by firms to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Duncan Williams Asset Management

Duncan Williams Asset Management, headquartered in Memphis, TN was founded in 2015 and advises approximately $750 million in assets. DWAM provides customized financial planning and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, non-profits, foundations, and institutions. As a fee-only, personal financial advisory firm, DWAM offers financial advice that is tailored to clients' individual goals, risk tolerance and lifestyle needs.

About Financial Advisor Magazine

Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in their increasingly complex environment. FA focuses on sophisticated planning and investment strategies to help advisors better serve their affluent clients, as well as practice management ideas to help advisors build their firms.

