GFL Environmental Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 40-F, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The annual report will also be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at https://investors.gflenv.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the complete Financial Statements from the Company free of charge upon request by contacting GFL Investor Relations at ir@gflenv.com.

GFL Environmental Inc. (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 18,000 employees.

For more information:

Patrick Dovigi

+1 905-326-0101

pdovigi@gflenv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.