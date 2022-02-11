JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to participate in upcoming investor conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced the participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Gary S. Michel, chair, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Barclays Industrials Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. EST.

John Linker, chief financial officer, will host investor meetings virtually at the Wolfe Research Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Mr. Linker will also participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. EST.

A link to the audio webcast for the Barclays conference, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.