Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. receives the HHS CMS DASH BPA award

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC, the Joint Venture (JV) between Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION) and ERP International, was awarded the HHS Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Data & Analytics Supporting Healthcare (DASH) 5-year BPA contract which has a $500M ceiling value. TRILLION will support CMS by providing business process analysis, Human-Centered Design (HCD), Agile solution architecture, design, application development, analytics, and DevOps/DevSecOps.

Vice President of Federal Consulting, Tom Sampson, said "the CMS DASH BPA has been a strategic target for TRILLION. We are very proud of the award and grateful for the opportunity. The BPA presents us the ability to expand our services within HHS, allowing us to bring our innovation to CMS." Hari Narasimhamurthy, Director of IT Innovation & Advanced Technology, and Aman Geetey, one of our in-house DevSecOps experts, describe this award as a sweet reward after a year-long technically challenging and competitive acquisition process that the team went through. It involved multiple down select phases culminating in the award.

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate legacy systems to scalable microservices-based architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, reviews, and CPARS that we receive from our clients are a testament to our high quality of service and our ability to ensure that our clients can meet their business objectives.

