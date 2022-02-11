A VARIETY OF VEHICLES MAKE GLOBAL, NATIONAL AND AUTO SHOW DEBUTS IN THE WINDY CITY

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive manufacturers, exhibitors and enthusiasts from all over the world are revving up for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, running Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. The show is open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the final day of the show (Presidents Day) when it closes at 8 p.m. Tickets to the public show are now available for purchase online at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9015651-chicago-auto-show-2022/

Attendees will also be among the first to see a variety of vehicles that made their global, national or auto show debut this week in Chicago, including:

2023 BMW ixM60

2022 BMW xDrive50

2022 BMW i4 M50

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Ford 1978 F-100 Eluminator EV Concept

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades

Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package

2022 Kia EV6

2024 Kia EV9 Concept

2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

Lexus IS 500 SEMA Build

2022 Lexus LX 600

2022 Lexus NX

Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept

2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan Frontier Trio of Concepts – Nissan Frontier Project 72X, Frontier Project Hardbody and Frontier Project Adventure

Nissan Rebelle Rally Frontier

2023 Nissan Z

Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition

2023 Subaru Solterra

2023 Subaru WRX

2023 Toyota bZ4X

2023 Toyota Sequoia and Sequoia Capstone

Toyota Tacozilla Tacoma Camper

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

