WuXi STA Wins 2022 CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Core Categories

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, today announced that it received 2022 CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories including Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability and Service and scored as a 2022 CMO Leadership Award Champion in four core categories. It is the eighth year that WuXi STA has been selected as an award-winner and the third consecutive year recognized in all six core categories.

For the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader Magazine teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to conduct the Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey that captured input from decision makers, aiming to recognize the top contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) achieving outstanding performance in terms of capabilities, expertise, quality, etc. More than 86 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey, covering all sizes of companies from both Pharma and Biopharma industries. With outstanding performance over the past year, WuXi STA won a 2022 CMO Leadership Award in all six core categories and scored as a 2022 CMO Leadership Award Champion in four core categories, based on customers' direct experience working with WuXi STA.

Dedicated to the CDMO industry for twenty years, WuXi STA served more than 560 customers worldwide in the year of 2021 alone. There are over 1,500 molecules in WuXi STA's pipeline, including 49 late-phase projects and 42 commercial projects. With the industry-leading integrated CMC platform and the global quality system, products manufactured by WuXi STA have been launched in 105 countries around the world.

Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA, commented, "It is a great honor for WuXi STA to receive the CMO Leadership Awards in all six categories again. Thanks to our partners for their recognition and trust. WuXi STA will continue to leverage our integrated CMC platform empowering more partners to accelerate the development of their innovative medicines for patients worldwide."

About WuXi STA

WuXi STA (stapharma.com), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (wuxiapptec.com), is a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life sciences industry, with global operations. As a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), WuXi STA offers its worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for integrated chemical, manufacturing and controls (CMC) from preclinical to commercial uses, including the development and manufacturing of small molecule, oligonucleotide, peptide and various complex chemical conjugate.

For more information, please visit: http://www.STApharma.com

About the CMO Leadership Awards

Now in its 11th year, Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader 's CMO Leadership Awards provide readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their development and manufacturing needs. For the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards, Industry Standard Research (ISR) determined the award recipients through their evaluation of more than 86 contract manufacturers. These CMOs were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. For more information about the awards, visit the awards website .

