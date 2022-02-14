Ayyeka Becomes Industry Leader for Edge AI Adaptation

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli technology company Ayyeka had a breakthrough year in 2021, with amazing achievements in infrastructure, sustainability, and global impact. Ayyeka revolutionizes the digital transformation of critical infrastructure through its focus on state-of-the-art, machine-enhanced learning tools for event detection and prediction.

Israeli technology company Ayyeka becomes industry leader in edge AI for infrastructure.

Revenue doubled from the previous year. There was a 45% increase in the number of active users who joined in 2021. Active devices on the artificial intelligence platform increased by almost 60% .

Ayyeka is proud to take an active part in numerous deployments across the globe. From supporting the reuse of treated water in Florida, to leveraging machine learning solutions for cities in the Southwest U.S. and helping them with the severe drought, to tackling wastewater overflows in South Korea.

Ayyeka is on a mission to create long-term social and environmental impact on current and future generations. That mission translates into a commitment to serving communities and utilities. Ayyeka's technology helped protect 200,000 water bodies from combined sewer overflow. CEO Ariel Stern said, "We are making an impact on the lives of 130 million people—that's 2% of the world's population." In the United States, 15% of the population benefits from Ayyeka's environmental solution. By 2030, Ayyeka aims to impact 500 million people.

Ayyeka provides an end-to-end solution with the hardware, software, and artificial intelligence needed to create resilience in any type of infrastructure. Simple to launch, the plug-and-play solution is compatible with any sensor to deliver all essential data for each asset. Ayyeka's products feature the Wavelet™, a cyber-secure, fully autonomous, sensor agnostic, data creation device. Completed by the Field Assets Intelligence™ (FAI) software platform, a powerful suite of asset management and analytical tools for IoT data. Ayyeka's solution provides decision-makers with the visibility and situational awareness to convert data into insights and action.

