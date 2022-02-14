Core BTS Achieves Security 100 Title on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading IT consulting firm and managed services provider, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has selected Core BTS for the 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel. This recognition in the Security 100 category demonstrates Core BTS' commitment to delivering secure and comprehensive solutions that keep client operations running at peak performance.

"This award is evidence of our ability to help organizations effectively optimize capacity, consumption, and cost," said Paul Lidsky, CEO at Core BTS. "As more organizations look to realize value from the cloud, we are driven to empower them by implementing flexible, secure, and customizable managed service solutions."

This marks Core BTS' third consecutive year on the list and positions the MSP as a leader in driving off-premises and cloud-based security services for clients. The MSP 500 List achievement follows Core BTS' recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, as well as two partner of the year awards from Cisco. Core BTS' recent momentum affirms their commitment to helping clients find innovative ways to transform their business and keep their environment agile, secure, and cost predictable.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration, and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 13,000 employees in more than 70 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.9 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

