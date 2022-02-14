GamesPad Token $GMPD To Be Listed on MEXC Global

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GamesPad token $GMPD will be listed on MEXC Global , one of the leading, cutting-edge, and rapidly growing digital asset exchanges serving over 6 million users in over 70 countries. MEXC Global was awarded as the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia" at Crypto Expo 2021 in Dubai. The listing of GMPD on this platform will definitely help GamesPad gain greater exposure, accessibility, and popularity.

GamesPad to be listed on MEXC Global (PRNewswire)

MEXC will list GamesPad (GMPD) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for the GMPD/USDT trading pair. The specific timeline is shown below:

Deposit & Withdrawal: Opened

GMPD/USDT Trading: 2022-02-15 14:00 (UTC)

MEXC will also launch the "MX DeFi'' session that will allow users to stake their MX and GMPD tokens to earn a liquidity yield of GMPD over 3 days.

This collaboration is a new important milestone and a step toward market leadership for GamesPad. It will contribute to the sustainable growth of the GamesPad's unique ecosystem.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, backed by the industry experts from BullPerks , a decentralized VC and launchpad that achieved 9500% of ATH ROI after only 6 months. It is a one-stop-shop for everything GameFi, metaverse, and NFT, bringing together a gaming incubator, game-specific multichain launchpad, decentralized venture capital, NFT aggregator and marketplace, in-house game studio, and much more. The team's core mission is to support and incubate game entrepreneurs through its comprehensive ecosystem, offering them mentorship, advisory, and network connections in the gaming and crypto space.

About MEXC Global

The first user-friendly cryptocurrency service provider, MEXC Global , was founded in 2018 by some of the most revered pioneering minds of financial and blockchain technology. The goal was to create a high-performance and mega transaction matching technology that allowed collecting real-time data for cryptocurrency pricing. At an outstanding 1.6 million transactions per second and with 6+ million users in over 70 countries worldwide, MEXC is changing the way the digital asset community shares and processes information. It offers one-stop services to its users, including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services.

