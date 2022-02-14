InventHelp Inventor Develops ATV Attachment for Towing Heavy Logs (BDH-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to lift and tow timber for easy transport with an ATV," said an inventor, from New Market, Md., "so I invented the ATV LOG HITCH. My design simplifies the process of moving heavy logs and it helps to maintain safety."

The invention provides an easier way to tow a heavy log behind an ATV. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pull heavy timber on rough terrain. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ATV owners. Additionally, it can be adapted for use with other vehicles with hitches and a prototype is available.

