InventHelp Presents Cane Support Apparatus (AUP-1336)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw numerous people at my place of employment using a cane, but they never had a place to set it down, and if they did it would fall to the ground and be difficult for them to pick up," said the inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I came up with this idea so that the individuals would have a safe and secure place for their cane."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented a prototype for the CANE REST that can secure a cane to an array of items saving the cane user time, energy and stress. This invention is convenient and easy to use while ensuring that the cane will not fall to the floor. Additionally, this invention helps avoid injuries and falls, giving the user relief and independence.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

