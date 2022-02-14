TEAM JACK FOUNDATION GALA PRESENTED BY FAT BRAIN TOYS IS SOLD OUT | JOIN VIRTUALLY IN AUCTIONS All proceeds from the Team Jack Foundation Gala will benefit childhood brain cancer research

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Team Jack Foundation will hold their 9th Annual Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This inspiring program will raise funds for childhood brain cancer research to discover safer, more effective treatments for children afflicted with the disease. The Gala will feature keynote speaker, Boomer Esiason, former NFL quarterback, sports analyst, and the Founder of the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Along with Esiason, the event will be emceed for the third year by NASCAR Announcer, Rick Allen. Other special guests include, NFL Running Backs, Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah, former Huskers, Brent Qvale, Spencer Long, Kenny Bell and more. The Foundation also hosts over 100 family members affected by childhood brain cancer that evening.

Fat Brain Toys, an Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company, has served as the presenting sponsor since 2017. The company, along with their founders, Mark & Karen Carson, and their team are fully committed to helping the Team Jack Foundation make a major impact for the outcome of children affected by brain cancer.

"What drives us at the Team Jack Foundation, has been embraced by the Fat Brain Toys team and the Carson Family as well. We are striving together toward a brighter future for children," stated Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but the live and silent auctions are open to off-site bidders. To register for the auctions or to donate, visit: http://www.teamjackfoundation.org/gala-2022.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $9.5 million for childhood brain cancer research and has invested in twelve research projects nationally.

