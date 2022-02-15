ALLEGIANT REPORTS JANUARY 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison



January 2022 January 2019 Change Passengers 942,857 924,957 1.9% Revenue passenger miles (000) 902,934 857,008 5.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,306,832 1,054,498 23.9% Load factor 69.1% 81.3% (12.2pts) Departures 8,102 6,782 19.5% Average stage length (miles) 916 901 1.7%



Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison



January 2022 January 2019 Change Passengers 948,665 930,238 2.0% Available seat miles (000) 1,334,024 1,080,826 23.4% Departures 8,291 6,981 18.8% Average stage length (miles) 914 898 1.8%



Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



January 2022 January 2021 Change Passengers 942,857 547,824 72.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 902,934 507,818 77.8% Available seat miles (000) 1,306,832 885,121 47.6% Load factor 69.1% 57.4% 11.7pts Departures 8,102 5,607 44.5% Average stage length (miles) 916 904 1.3%



Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



January 2022 January 2021 Change Passengers 948,665 550,704 72.3% Available seat miles (000) 1,334,024 906,452 47.2% Departures 8,291 5,757 44.0% Average stage length (miles) 914 902 1.3%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon January 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.65

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company