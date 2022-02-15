ALOE CARE HEALTH REPORTS 3,624% RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH FOR CY'21 OVER CY'20

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), known for developing the world's most advanced eldercare platform, reported a CY'21 recurring revenue increase of 3,624% over 2020. The company credits its record year to intensifying consumer demand for technological advances that keep older adults independent, safe, and more connected to people who care. Additionally, strong performances across Aloe Care's diverse revenue sources – insurance partners, white-labeled partnerships, and private duty home care partnerships – were cited as key contributors.

"People have become increasingly educated about what they can and should expect from modern medical alert services," said Co-Founder and CEO Ray Spoljaric. "They are demonstrating heightened interest in Aloe Care's comprehensive, technologically-forward approach to safely retaining independence and caregiver connection. In addition to growth across all of our varied revenue streams, we began working with select insurance plans in 2021. And, as insurance providers have increasingly recognized the value of Aloe Care's role in driving better health outcomes, many more are in the queue to launch in 2023."

Approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and 80% would prefer to age in their homes. Aloe Care enables older adults to maintain a sense of independence and instills peace of mind for everyone in the circle of care. Its singular, voice-activated access to emergency response centers; hands-free, high-quality family check-ins; sensors for motion, environment, and temp; and a robust caregiver app and dashboard have had particular resonance among consumers.

ABOUT ALOE CARE: Aloe Care's award-winning service delivers the world's most-advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers. The service helps to improve elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a patented Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

