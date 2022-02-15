Anatomage Unveils The World's Most Comprehensive Dog Cadaver With The Anatomage Table Vet

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical virtualization technology, today releases the Anatomage Dog - the world's most detailed dog cadaver. It is included in the Anatomage Table Vet - a new virtual dissection table tailored for veterinary programs, zoology, and any relevant studies in health and medicine.

Even though reference books have been used to supplement teaching in veterinary studies, their limited visuals often fail to keep learners engaged. Conversely, many highly visual reference books are available for human anatomy learners, laying the foundation for them to excel in rigorous medical studies such as physiology and pathology. To help veterinary learners succeed in the same manner, we created the Anatomage Table Vet and the Anatomage Dog, providing visual references in veterinary studies.

The Anatomage Dog is the first highly detailed dog anatomy atlas that comprehensively features internal organs, including vascular systems and muscular-skeletal structures. Originating from actual dog data, the Anatomage Dog exhibits the highest level of anatomical accuracy. All of its volumetric 3D and individual structures are segmented; users can peel off structures layer-by-layer to reveal inner details. Individual structures are also fully annotated. This technology promotes an interactive learning approach for veterinary learners by offering comprehensive dog anatomy references.

In addition to the Anatomage Dog, the Anatomage Table Vet consists of 285 animal scans for comparative anatomy. The Table also allows for virtual dissection on the cat, frog, and mouse cadaveric models.

The Anatomage Table Vet enables a gross anatomy dissection platform for veterinary educators to improve educational standards. It serves as an animal 3D anatomy model for physiology and pathology, as well as other biology applications involving animal experiments.

"We are excited to release a veterinary version of the Anatomage Table along with the world's most comprehensive 3D dog anatomy atlas. The Anatomage Dog took years of development, and now there are almost 1000 anatomical structures segmented from a real dog scan, and the vascular structures are traced in fine detail. While working on this, we were looking for reliable references to understand some of the trickiest anatomical structures, but the existing references were not detailed enough. Consequently, we figured out the model ourselves from a meticulous process of the images. As the first company in the world to spearhead this technology, we are very proud of what we have accomplished. The Anatomage Dog can be considered as the "Netter's Atlas of Dog Anatomy." I believe all veterinary service industries will benefit from this data set." — Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage

