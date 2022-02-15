Barclays revitalizes ‘Small Business Big Wins’ promotion to support small business owners

Small businesses across the nation can submit their story for a chance to win a share of the $255,000 prize fund, which includes a $60,000 grand prize

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank announced today it is once again hosting its "Small Business Big Wins" promotion to provide a much-needed boost to small businesses with compelling stories of resilience in a landscape forever changed by COVID-19.

Small businesses are invited to share how they met the unique demands of 2021 at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com for a chance to win the $60,000 grand prize or one of many cash prizes. Submissions for the contest will be accepted through March 11.

"Small businesses have been dramatically impacted by our ever-changing environment over the past two years, and many small business owners have compelling stories to tell," said Nancy Parnella, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays. "At Barclays, we recognize that small businesses are the engine of the American economy and are a vital resource worth supporting and protecting. We want to hear their stories and provide some much-needed financial support."

Following the March 11 deadline for submission, 10 finalists will be selected from qualifying entries. From April 13 through April 22, the public will have a chance to review the stories of the top 10 finalists and vote for their favorite small business. All businesses that submit qualifying entries will also be entered in a random drawing to win one of 50 $2,000 sweepstakes prizes.

The total prize breakdown for the promotion includes:

One Grand Prize of $60,000

One 2nd Place Prize of $40,000

One 3rd Place Prize of $20,000

Seven Runner-Up Prizes of $5,000 each

50 Sweepstakes Prizes of $2,000 each

The announcement of contest winners will take place the week of May 1 to coincide with National Small Business Week.

In December 2020, Barclays announced Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs as the winner of its first-ever "Small Business Big Wins" promotion and the recipient of a $50,000 grand prize. The Buffalo, New York restaurant, known for its custom brand of signature hot dogs, edged out nine other finalists in a nationwide vote. In addition, Barclays awarded $25,000 to Pot au Feu restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island for second place; $15,000 to The Owego Kitchen in Owego, New York for third place; and $5,000 for each of the remaining finalists in the top 10 in 2020.

To enter this year's contest, small business owners are asked to share how their business met the unique demands of 2021 in fewer than 500 words and upload an original image that helps illustrate the submission.

Businesses must be owned by a legal resident of the United States who is at least 18 years of age. Businesses also must be currently open and in operation for at least one year prior to or as of February 10, 2021; have a valid employer identification number or taxpayer identification number; employ less than 100 employees for the duration of the contest; and have annual business revenue of $5 million or less. For a full list of the contest rules, please visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com.

For more information or to enter, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com. For more information on Barclays' business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

