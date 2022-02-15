Beijing Silk Figurines with Silk Yarn Skin and Silk Hair: Garage Kit in Ancient Chinese Style for the Spring Festival

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's intangible cultural heritage:

"What's the difference between Beijing silk figurines and dolls from other countries?" With this question in mind, days before the 2022 Spring Festival, two international students from Russia, Meng Li and Ma Zhuoran, visited Tang Ren Fang Studio in Beijing.

"Silk yarn for skin, silk for hair" is a vivid discrption of Beijing silk figurines. It is one of China's traditional handicrafts as well as one of China's intangible cultural heritage.

The origin of silk figurines can be traced back to the Spring and Autumn Period and the Warring States Period. It gradually became popular in the Tang Dynasty and eventually prevailed in the Northern Song Dynasty. Its production process is complicated, requiring choice silk, silk fabric, silk yarn and spun silk as raw materials, and through more than a dozen delicate manual procedures such as sculpturing, painting, clothing, headdressing and props-making, it can be made into vivid and exquisite silk figurines.

During the period of the Republic of China(1912-1949), the handicraft of silk figurines "disappeared" due to the scourge of war, and was "revived" by traditional silk figurine craftsmen and artists in modern times.

Tang Yan, the inheritor of silk figurines fromTang Ren Fang Studio, improved the traditional silk figurine making process so that ancient and modern techniques are combined in order to prevent silk figurines from "disappearing" again.

On the same day, Meng Li and Ma Zhuoran visited the Silk Figurines Museum. Looking at the figurines through the glass, they could see the delicacy, softness and vividness of them. There are goddesses flying and playing musical instruments, eight immortals talking together; Guan Yunchang standing with a knife. There are also historical figures Du Liniang and Yang Gui Fei , which are so vivid that as if they were singing melodiously... These silk figurines are so lifelike as if they were real..

"Unlike barbie dolls made of plastic, which can be mass-produced, Beijing silk figurines have a long history and complicated production process. More than a dozen steps of the handicraft need to be made by hand." Tang Yan explained to Meng Li and Ma Zhuoran who were amazed at the vivid figurines.

Later, they themselves handmade tiger-head hat, the headpiece of the Tiger year doll.

The tiger hat is like a baby tiger, and the two international students need to make a baby tiger by themselves. Having the tiger's ears, eyes, nose and other parts ready on the table, they use hot melt to glue them on the bare hat one by one. When gluing all the parts , one needs to make sure that the baby tiger is cheerful, and never give it a sad face.

Looking at the tiger hat made by himself, Meng Li felt it is magical and interesting, but also difficult and tedious. "The finished product of tiger hat looks very delicate and lovely, but I didn't expect it to be so complicated. I have seen children in China wearing tiger-head hats during the Spring Festival, whcih gives them a cute and energetic look. Still I amazed that a tiger-head hat of the silk figurine can be so delicately made given its small size."

After experiencing the production, Tang Yan introduced the improved manufacturing process of silk figurines by Tang Ren Fang Studio, which adopted plaster moulding instead of the traditional technology of Baotou (cotton-stuffed head) and the clothing fabrication was also simplified, yet still delicate. Other than that, the figurines are largely made in traditional craftmanship.

The two international students learned about the craft of the intangible culture heritage throug experience of making a Beijing silk figurine, thus making this handicraft more popular.

