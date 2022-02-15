Celebrate National Black Movie Day 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Movie Association announces this year's observance of National Black Movie Day on February 19, 2022. The online announcement and social media celebration will announce this year's Reel Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Challenge Winners. The student filmmakers will each receive a $5000 scholarship for their short film contest submission.

The National Black Movie Day celebration invites movie lovers everywhere to show their support for Black films and Black filmmakers. This year's celebration will feature the role HBCUs play in shaping Black culture and Black stories. The video will be live-streamed on social media and is free to the public. To get additional information on how to participate in National Black Movie Day, visit blackmovieday.com.

Founder and President of National Black Movie Association, Agnes Moss, shared her excitement for the third celebration of National Black Movie Day saying, "Black films shape and amplify our culture and our stories for not only our community, but the entire world. I created National Black Movie Day as a show of solidarity for the films that matter to our community. We have such a rich legacy in storytelling that educate, inform, and shape our perspectives. From impactful events and extraordinary people who have done amazing things to showcasing our talents and creativity, Black films are critical representations of who we are. It's my hope that National Black Movie Day will be a day we celebrate the greatness of our storytelling on screen."

In addition to honoring Black films, the organization will reveal this year's three (3) Reel HBCU Challenge Winners, aspiring filmmakers attending Howard University, during the virtual event. Ms. Moss is proud to increase the number of winners this year saying, "The purpose of the Reel HBCU Challenge is to provide support and resources for aspiring filmmakers who have the passion and talent for filmmaking, but lack the resources to become professional filmmakers. I'm most proud of our investment in these students and invite the community to join us in celebrating them and their work. I'm sure we will hear a lot about them in the future."

For more information on National Black Movie Association and National Black Movie Day, visit blackmovieassociation.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram @NationalBlackMovieDay and on Twitter @BlackMovieDay.

