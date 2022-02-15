Comerica Bank Selects Derric Hicks to Lead South Dallas Business Banking Team

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated announced today that Derric Hicks has been named the Group Manager for its new South Dallas Business Banking team. He will report to Dallas Market President Amanda Mahaney.

Hicks, who has more than 20 years of experience in banking, will lead a team that will serve the southern sector of Dallas with a focus on providing financial solutions for women- and minority-owned businesses as well as partnering with community development organizations.

"Derric is well-respected in the DFW banking industry as well as in the community where he lives and serves," said Mahaney. "We are very fortunate to add Derric's invaluable expertise to our team and benefit from the strong relationships he has established in this footprint. Derric and his team will play a vital role in elevating Comerica's commitment to expanding equitable economic development in South Dallas."

A Jackson, Miss., native, Hicks, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management from Florida A&M University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He also is a Southern Methodist University Southwestern Graduate School of Banking alumnus.

Hicks, an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently serves on the advisory boards of the North Texas LiftFund and Texas Real Estate Commission Community Investors Fund. He also is a member of the Texas Association of Community Development Corporations Advisory Roundtable and past board chair of The William Mann Jr. Community Development Corporation.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.



