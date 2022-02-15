Evolon Launches Evolon Enterprise™ 2.0

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced the market availability of Evolon Enterprise 2.0, the latest release in the company's line of award-winning perimeter surveillance technology solutions.

Evolon Enterprise 2.0 offers a unique combination of extremely robust object detection married to advanced artificial intelligence object classification. This advanced integrated process of edge detection and classification is delivered via an appliance which enables organizations to get more accuracy with less data transmission. With Evolon Enterprise 2.0, organizations can effortlessly add advanced AI and analytics to virtually any existing camera, including legacy analog, HD, and IP cameras.

"Detection and classification on the same appliance is really a game-changer," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "The combination of proven analytics backed up by AI verification helps ensure bulletproof alerting on only valid threats. In fact, we've had clients report up to 98% fewer false alarms through better detection and analytics. What's more, Evolon Enterprise 2.0 is incredibly flexible. Because it seamlessly plugs into any video management system (VMS), automation platform, or central monitoring system (CMS), Evolon Enterprise 2.0 offers unrivaled interoperability."

Evolon Enterprise 2.0 boasts a slew of enhancements and new features that significantly augment its capabilities and boost its value to users, including:

Object Classification – Accurate and proactive classification of objects and potential threats (e.g., humans, vehicles). It leverages AI-deep learning algorithms and provides immediate alerts for verified threats plus data capture and accessibility for all events.

Active Scene Management (ASM) – Mitigates visual "noise" caused by weather conditions (rain & snow) and insects attracted to camera IR that typically disrupt motion-based analytics.

Dwell/Loitering – Dwell monitors zones in an area where either loitering or lingering could be a concern to alert based on user defined intervals.

True Detect - Focuses past the light events such as reflected light, vehicle headlights and glare to remove false alerts and highlight objects of interest.

Global Scheduler – Allows users to establish a universal schedule for all cameras on the server (individual cameras can override the schedule for specific needs).

Evolon Enterprise 2.0 is available today. Evolon Enterprise 2.0 is available at low monthly pricing inclusive of hardware costs. For information on pricing and availability, contact an Evolon representative at: sales@evolontech.com.

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

Evolon is a registered trademark and Evolon Enterprise is a trademark of Evolon Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

