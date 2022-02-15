FMC Corporation named one of America's most sustainable companies by Barron's

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has made Barron's annual list of America's Most Sustainable Companies for the first time, and is the only agricultural company included on the list.

"Sustainability has become a key indicator of company performance, not just for FMC but for any company looking to compete in the global marketplace," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO. "FMC continues to invest significantly in sustainability across our company, from research and new product development to more efficient production, packaging and logistics around the world. We're honored to be included in this year's list—it shows that our efforts are gaining traction and making a difference."

The rankings, compiled by Calvert Research and Management, an investment management company specializing in responsible investing, evaluated the top 1,000 publicly held American companies by market value on their performance for five constituent groups: shareholders, employees, customers, communities and the planet. FMC ranks 72nd on Barron's top 100 list.

"FMC has set ambitious goals over the past year that will challenge the way our company and business operate," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer for FMC. "Whether it's our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 or our efforts to achieve gender balance and race equity among our global workforce, we are working to drive meaningful change in our company, community and industry."

Barron's is the second major publication this year to include FMC in its rankings of most sustainable companies.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation