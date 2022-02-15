InventHelp Inventor Develops Bedding to Keep Feet Tucked In & Warm (TRO-458)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I suffer from poor circulation in my feet so I wanted to create a bedding accessory that could improve my circulation while I sleep," said an inventor, from Garson, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SLEEP BAND. The unique design uses fabric to create a warm, tucked and snug environment for feet in order to improve your quality of sleep. And as a bonus, it is amazingly comfortable."

The invention features a bedding article that can improve sleep and quality of life. It also could help to accelerate blood flow, reduce swelling and provide an increase in oxygen. In return, it helps the body get rid of metabolic waste. The SLEEP BAND provides an effective way to keep the feet tucked in and warm and it can be used as a self-southing tool. It features a secure design that is easy to position, use, remove and wash so it is ideal for households, hotels, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various fabrics, colors, textures and patterns and a prototype is available.

