InventHelp Inventor Develops Wig Fastener for Use with Foam Wig Head (TPA-3056)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble styling my wig after I lost my hair following breast cancer treatment," said an inventor from Brandon, Fla. "I couldn't keep the wig from slipping off of the wig base since my right shoulder was sore."

She developed the patent-pending WIG PIN to hold wig systems securely in place on a polystyrene foam head. As such, it enables users to color, bleach, shampoo and style wigs and extensions. At the same time, it provides a means to dry wigs with a hooded or blow dryer without them slipping out of place. What's more, it allows for easy separation of hair into sections for coloring, cutting or styling. This lightweight, compact, portable and user-friendly fastener also facilitates attractive displays of wigs for sale. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, practical effective and affordably priced it is.

