JFF and Ascendium Announce Inaugural Cohort of "Ready for Pell" Prison Education Programs Recipients will help their postsecondary institutions prepare to access Pell grant funds for incarcerated learners

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs for the Future (JFF) is announcing 22 recipients of Ascendium Education Group's Ready for Pell grant initiative. Ready for Pell is designed to help institutions that provide postsecondary education in prisons navigate the upcoming changes to the Pell Grant program for student financial assistance, giving learners who are incarcerated new opportunities for educational attainment and increased economic mobility.

Two state systems and 20 colleges in 16 states will receive up to $120,000 in funding to expand postsecondary education in prison (PEP) programs in advance of the restoration of the Pell grant eligibility in 2023. Since 1994, people who are incarcerated have been prohibited from receiving Pell grants, resulting in a decrease in PEP programs and negatively impacting reentry outcomes. According to a study by the RAND Corporation, "Inmates who participate in correctional education programs had a 43 percent lower odds of recidivating than those who did not. This translates to a reduction in the risk of recidivating of 13 percentage points."

With eligibility returning in 2023, the Ready for Pell initiative will help institutions enhance program design, ensure eligible students access Pell funds, and help students learn how to maximize financial aid as they pursue postsecondary education in prison and beyond.

"The outcomes from this initiative have the potential to scale and transform postsecondary education for learners who are incarcerated, benefitting those individuals, their future employers, and the public at large," says Lucretia Murphy, associate vice president at JFF. "JFF is so excited to work with these grantees as part of a movement for quality and equity in postsecondary education programs."

The Ready for Pell cohort is representative of PEP programs across the country. It includes emerging and established programs, two- and four-year institutions, institutions serving facilities housing men and women, and designated Minority Serving Institutions. JFF and Ascendium will work with RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, as a third-party evaluator to document the experiences of the grantees and their prison partners with implementation and impact.

According to the Vera Institute for Justice's 2019 report, Investing in Futures, nearly 500,000 currently incarcerated people would be eligible for Pell Grants. Research shows that people who participate in college-in-prison programs are far more likely to find stable, family-supporting employment after their release and far less likely to return to prison.

The following organizations have been selected as part of the Ready for Pell inaugural cohort:

State Systems

Arkansas Community College System

Research Foundation for SUNY (System) – New York

Individual Colleges

Amarillo College – Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Arkansas Northeastern College – Northeast Arkansas Community Corrections Center, and Arkansas Department of Corrections, Mississippi County Work Release Center

Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology – Massachusetts State Prison

California State University, San Bernardino – California State Prison

College Unbound – Rhode Island State & Federal Prison

Des Moines Area Community College – Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (ICIW): Minimum Live Out (at ICIW), Newton Correctional Facility (NCF), Correctional Release Center (CRC) at NCF: State Prison, Polk County Jail (PCJ): Community based corrections, plus houses a federal population

Herkimer County Community College ( SUNY ) – New York State Prison

Hope-Western Prison Education Program – Muskegon Correctional Facility, Michigan

Minneapolis Community & Technical College – Lino Lakes Correctional Facility, Minnesota

Moraine Park Technical College – State Prison, Local, and County Jails, Wisconsin

Northeast Mississippi Community College – Alcorn County Correctional Facility

Penn State University – Pennsylvania Correctional Facilities

Portland State University – Coffee Creek Correctional Facility

San Antonio College – State Prison, Texas

Sinclair Community College – Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC)

South Louisiana Community College – Raymond Laborde Corrections Center (RLCC)

Tufts University – Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Concord (MCI-C)

Tulane University – Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW)

University of Buffalo ( SUNY ) – New York State prison (Wende Correctional Facility)

University of New Haven – CT Department of Corrections / MacDougall Correctional Institution ( Suffield, CT ); Pending Additional: Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Danbury ( Danbury, CT )

About JFF

JFF is a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems. For nearly 40 years, JFF has led the way in designing innovative and scalable solutions that create access to economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

About Ascendium

Ascendium Education Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping people reach the education and career goals that matter to them. Ascendium invests in initiatives designed to increase the number of students from low-income backgrounds who complete postsecondary degrees, certificates and workforce training programs, with an emphasis on first-generation students, incarcerated adults, rural community members, students of color and veterans. Ascendium's work identifies, validates and expands best practices to promote large-scale change at the institutional, system and state levels, with the intention of elevating opportunity for all. For more information, visit https://www.ascendiumphilanthropy.org.

