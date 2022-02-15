Livly Acquires Circuit Living to Expand Its Multifamily Events and Lifestyle Services Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly , the nation's leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform for apartment communities, announced today that it has acquired Circuit Living (previously TFLiving), a premier tech-enabled amenities company providing fitness, wellness, and lifestyle services to multifamily properties. This strategic acquisition of Circuit greatly expands Livly's onsite and virtual resident events and amenities offerings to thousands of apartment communities nationwide.

"The acquisition of Circuit will supercharge our mission to create a better life for every resident and community manager."

Livly's best-in-class, unified operating system digitizes property operations for multifamily communities across 50 U.S. cities, including offering an array of AI-powered services like the elegant Livly Resident Mobile App, the online Livly Property Hub, a streamlined resident onboarding process, smart access controls, rent payments, and more. With this acquisition, Livly is combining their frictionless property technology with Circuit's wellness and event offerings to create a comprehensive solution for enhancing the resident experience, facilitating process automation and data-driven operations, and increasing net operating income.

"One of Livly's core values has always been to 'Be Livly'," said Livly's Co-CEO Brian Duggan. "We define that as working with joy and having fun. And what defines fun more than fitness and socialization? The acquisition of Circuit will supercharge our mission to create a better life for every resident and community manager."

Circuit enables residential real estate owners and property managers to coordinate, schedule, and manage a customizable suite of amenities. These include full-service fitness programs, resident events, personal training and more – all designed to add instant value and enhance residents' on-property and virtual experience. Additionally, Circuit's mobile-first platform allows residents and independent talent providers to directly manage amenities via their smartphone or tablet. Since its founding in 2016, Circuit has grown to operate in 24 states, 100,000+ apartment homes, and over 280 properties.

"Consolidation is happening in our industry, and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to join a company like Livly," said Circuit Living's President and COO, Jason Deppen. "Their unique operating system is unlike anything in the market, allowing us to continue our mission to create opportunities for people to do what they love, live well, and impact their community."

Through this acquisition, residents living in Livly and Circuit communities can book fitness classes, personal training, events, and more in just one or two clicks from their app. Circuit's innovative system ensures the optimal experience for residents and all talent professionals are thoroughly vetted, background-checked, and fully insured and bonded. Livly and Circuit together now provide a comprehensive suite of resident rewards that optimize and digitize the renewal process.

"As a multifamily owner, I understand the importance of quality wellness and events programming for residents,'' says Livly's Co-CEO Alex Samolyovich. "We believe it will not only enhance the overall resident experience, but Circuit has demonstrated how to save on-site teams time and money. We could not be more thrilled to add Circuit to our ecosystem."

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics.

For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io

About Circuit Living:

Circuit Living is the nation's premier tech-enabled amenities provider designed specifically for residential and commercial communities. The one-stop platform allows for easy and efficient enhancements of properties by offering a full suite of amenities curated from local talent and vendors. These community offerings include on-site and virtual fitness and wellness programs, communal events, full-service activation, and more.

For more information about Circuit, please visit: www.circuitliving.com

