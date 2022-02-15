OPSWAT Announces New Corporate Headquarters at SkyCenter|ONE Following Record Year of Global Growth Premier office space located at Tampa International Airport to offer a convenient location for global stakeholders and employees with direct access to international flights and first-class amenities

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has signed a 125-month lease with SkyCenter|ONE as the official location for its global headquarters. Connected to one of the nation's top-rated international airports, the prime location allows OPSWAT's global customers, partners and employees access to the company's headquarters directly from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and nearby hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

OPSWAT Announces Corporate Headquarters at SkyCenter|ONEPhoto Credit: Ben Tanner (PRNewswire)

"One of the biggest challenges after establishing Tampa as our global headquarters was finding an office that would meet the current needs of OPSWAT's high operational growth and offer the flexibility for future business needs," said Benny Czarny, OPSWAT Founder and CEO. "After much patience and a diligent vetting process, I'm excited to offer our global stakeholders an open, collaborative, and innovative space in the heart of one of the largest critical infrastructures in the region to carry out OPSWAT's mission." The 31,660+ square foot office space will undergo custom, open-concept design and construction before the company's 100+ Tampa-based employees make the transition in Q4 2022. Meanwhile, OPSWAT employees will continue to operate out of its current East Lake-Orient Park office, which the company obtained through its acquisition of Impulse in 2019.

SkyCenter|ONE offers many amenities unmatched anywhere else in the region, giving employees access to TPA's terminal from desk to gate in 10-minutes via the SkyConnect train, a 6,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop atrium, healthy onsite dining options, and panoramic views of Tampa Bay. Further elevating it as a Class A office building, SkyCenter|ONE is also Tampa's first LEED Platinum-certified building – the highest ranking offered by the U.S. Green Building Council that ensures a healthy, efficient and cost-effective building.

"VanTrust is excited to welcome OPSWAT and we're extremely thankful they have selected SkyCenter | ONE as its global headquarters," said Marc Munago, Executive Vice President, VanTrust Real Estate.

The news follows a banner year for OPSWAT, which has experienced 40% global growth in 2021, and 200% employee growth in Tampa alone. The new location will set the stage for the company's continued growth for years to come, especially given that Tampa Bay offers many opportunities for technology and cybersecurity companies like OPSWAT to expand given the region's deep talent base and quality of life.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

About VanTrust

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate development company. The company acquires and develops real estate assets for the Van Tuyl family portfolio and offers a broad range of real estate services including acquisition, disposition, development, development services, and asset management. Product types include office, industrial, multifamily, retail, institutional, governmental, hospitality, and recreational. VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, and Jacksonville with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.vantrustrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

kat.lewis@opswat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPSWAT