Orion180 Hires Christoph Birchler as Chief Financial Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., has announced the hiring of Christoph Birchler as Chief Financial Officer. The hiring capped a year of significant growth and business momentum that will carry the company into 2022. Birchler joined Orion180 in December 2021 and is responsible for directing the finance, audit, and treasury functions of the organization.

"It's exciting to be part of a team that is truly focused on redefining the Insuretech space while providing customer-centric solutions and competitive products that will deliver unique value to our retail broker partners and insureds," said Birchler. "I look forward to being part of Orion180's leadership team to improve on the solid financial foundation the organization has achieved, and further build on the vision and goals the company has set forth for 2022 and beyond."

Mr. Birchler has more than 25 years of insurance and financial services experience. Prior to his role at Orion180, he served as an executive with Ernst & Young in New York and Zurich. During his tenure there, he led finance and multi-disciplinary teams in the disciplines of property and casualty, health, reinsurance, and M&As. Birchler's experience includes generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) and statutory financial reporting, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), internal controls assessment and auditing.

"Over the last year, Orion180 experienced tremendous growth, as the organization grew by over 400%. Christoph's experience working with property and casualty carriers across Europe and the US will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to scale," said Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180. "We are excited to welcome Christoph to our growing team."

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

