Terracon Acquires Wang Engineering Inc. of Illinois

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Wang Engineering Inc. (Wang) of Lombard, Illinois, which specializes in geotechnical engineering, construction inspection, and materials testing services.

Terracon logo (PRNewsfoto/Terracon) (PRNewswire)

Over the past 39 years, Wang has provided geotechnical services to a wide range of clients throughout the U.S. including state and federal government as well as the private sector. The company has extensive experience performing geotechnical services for the City of Chicago, the Illinois and Indiana departments of transportation, and on other public transportation projects including highways, tollways, and railroads.

A subsidiary company, Wang Testing Services, Inc., has been sold separately and was not purchased by Terracon as part of the acquisition. Wang Engineering and Terracon will continue to work with Wang Testing Services, Inc. as a teaming partner.

"Wang is a well-respected provider of geotechnical engineering services in Illinois and Indiana with an impressive track record," said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. "We look forward to the addition of Wang's highly qualified team as we expand our services to transportation and infrastructure clients."

Wang's 25 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as Wang Engineering Inc., A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients. The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in Chicago, Glendale Heights, Downers Grove, and Hartford, Illinois, as well as offices throughout Indiana and nearby states.

"Joining Terracon enables Wang to continue to provide the same high level of quality services we've always provided to our clients, while providing expanded access to Terracon's national resources and expertise," said Paul Wang, president, Wang Engineering. "We look forward to sharing our enhanced capabilities to benefit our clients."

"As a 100 percent employee-owned firm, we feel joining with Terracon is a terrific fit with how we value our employees," said Corina Farez, P.E., P.G., and vice president of Wang Engineering. "Our employees will continue to grow and bring new enhancements to our client relationships."

The transaction was brokered by Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) of Denver. Jessica Barclay, managing partner of EFCG, said, "We worked hard to find the best fit for the outstanding Wang Engineering team, and Terracon has already exceeded our expectations. They listened extremely well throughout the process and have prepared for integration and joint pursuit of new business opportunities with amiable professionalism."

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 5,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. We provide on-time and real-time data driven insights, provided by our talented employee-owners, to create an unmatched client experience that spans the lifecycle of any project, any size, anywhere. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

About EFCG

The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) was founded in 1990 to provide a data-driven and strategic edge to Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (A/E/C) firms to advance innovation, sustainability, and success of the industry. Services include M&A advisory, financial and strategic consulting, valuations, peer benchmarking analyses, industry executive conferences, and board presentations. Learn more at efcg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terracon