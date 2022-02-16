Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter of 2022.

"2020 and 2021 brought unprecedented changes, challenges and opportunities for almost every business worldwide due to uncertainty and volatility brought on by the pandemic. Now, as we enter our third year of COVID-19, the world has begun to transition once again," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We exited 2021 with fundamentals of our business at much higher levels than when we entered the pandemic, positioning us for success in the coming years, and we are clear on what needs to be done to maintain this momentum. We are putting our best foot forward to increase our growth by expanding our market leadership with self-creators, strengthening our reach through partners, and doubling down on our commerce platform."

"The investments made over the last two years in our growth initiatives are beginning to generate growth. For 2022, we expect modest improvement in free cash flow margin with much more meaningful improvement to come in 2023," added Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix.

Q4 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $328.3 million , up 16% y/y Transaction revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.1 million , up 35% y/y

Partners revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $73.3 million , up 53% y/y

Creative Subscriptions ARR was $1.010 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 15% y/y

Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $351.6 million , up 15% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 61%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 62%

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(111.0) million , or $(1.94) per share

Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(21.1) million , or $(0.37) per share

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $21.0 million , while capital expenditures totaled $13.7 million , leading to free cash flow of $7.3 million

FY 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $1.270 billion , up 29% y/y Transaction revenue for the full year 2021 was $130.3 million , up 134% y/y and up ~12x from the full year 2019

Total bookings for the full year 2021 were $1.419 billion , up 29% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2021 was 62%

Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2021 was 63%

GAAP net loss for the full year 2021 was $(117.2) million , or $(2.06) per share

Non-GAAP net loss for the full year 2021 was $(79.0) million , or $(1.39) per share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2021 was $65.7 million , while capital expenditures totaled $37.7 million , leading to free cash flow of $28.0 million

Added 478 thousand net premium subscriptions in full year 2021 to reach 6.0 million as of December 31, 2021 , a 9% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at December 31, 2020

Registered users as of December 31, 2021 were 222 million, representing a 13% increase compared to December 31, 2020

Financial Outlook

We have experienced a much higher level of volatility in demand for online services over the last year and a half due to COVID. As a result, we are not able to forecast our business with the same level of confidence as we have historically been able to pre-COVID, even as fundamentals remain strong. Given this volatility and continued uncertainty, we are adjusting our current guidance practice.

As long as we are in a period of heightened volatility, we will not be providing annual guidance for bookings, revenue or free cash flow. We will issue quarterly guidance for total revenue to provide updates on our progress to drive growth. We will also provide additional color around forward expectations in our quarterly earnings releases.

As of today, we expect total revenue in Q1 2022 to be $338M - $343M, representing 11% - 13% y/y growth. Given Q1 2021 saw revenue grow 41% y/y, it is the most difficult y/y comparable we face in 2022, and we expect y/y growth of total revenue to accelerate each quarter through the end of 2022.

FCF plan for the next two years

Our business has evolved tremendously over the past 3-5 years as Wix expanded into new markets, new products and new services. In order to get to where we are today, and more importantly, continue to evolve and drive profitable growth, over the last two years, we have made meaningful investments in our business across all fronts, particularly in customer care, technology infrastructure, partners and Wix Payments. These initiatives are still in their early stages of growth, and we expect more growth in the future.

We estimate these incremental investments lowered our free cash flow by approximately $80 million in 2020 and $110 million in 2021.

These growth investments enabled us to put in place the headcount and infrastructure needed to generate long term revenue growth. While we have begun to see the early stages of top-line growth from these initiatives, we believe there is much more to come.

We do not need to invest in our new growth initiatives in 2022 or subsequent years at the same level we have the past two years. Combined with the anticipated revenue growth of these new initiatives and operating leverage, we expect FCF margins (excluding capex related to our new HQ build-out) to increase to approximately 5% of revenue in 2022 and to approximately 8-10% of revenue in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings,, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well, cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations we have fulfilled. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), Business Solutions ARR and Gross Payment Volume (GPV) as key operating metrics. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements. Business Solutions ARR is calculated as Business Solutions MRR multiplied by 12. Business Solutions MRR is calculated as the total of all active subscriptions to Ascend, G-Suite, TPAs, FB Ads or Wix apps products in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such subscriptions. GPV includes the total value, in US dollars, of transactions facilitated by our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that long-term agreements with partners will become a more significant part of our business in the future and that the expected accounts receivable from such long term partners agreement will ultimately be received; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Immaterial prior year adjustment

We revised the previously reported financial statements to reflect revenue recognition timing differences related to the sale of Google Workspace solutions. This revision has an immaterial impact on previously issued financial statements.

1 We define partners revenue as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as Vistaprint or NTT. We identify agencies and freelancers building sites or applications for others using multiple criteria including but not limited to the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used, among other criteria. Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

2 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

3 Beginning with this earnings release, we are renaming our prior "collections" measure as"bookings". This is merely a terminology adjustment and does NOT change the calculation or the components previously comprising this measure. Past years' reported collections results are directly comparable to bookings. We believe that the term bookings better reflects this measure as it includes not only cash collected by us but also unbilled contractual obligations we secure from partners.

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 213,745

$ 246,669

$ 783,456

$ 950,299 Business Solutions 68,789

81,673

200,911

319,358

282,534

328,342

984,367

1,269,657















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 50,278

60,789

167,539

232,619 Business Solutions 53,029

68,010

145,480

255,960

103,307

128,799

313,019

488,579















Gross Profit 179,227

199,543

671,348

781,078















Operating expenses:













Research and development 89,625

116,329

320,278

424,937 Selling and marketing 109,629

124,560

438,210

512,027 General and administrative 35,433

56,926

111,915

169,648 Total operating expenses 234,687

297,815

870,403

1,106,612 Operating loss (55,460)

(98,272)

(199,055)

(325,534) Financial income (expenses), net 56,551

(16,868)

47,059

271,943 Other income 34

391

118

584 Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,125

(114,749)

(151,878)

(53,007) Taxes on income 12,548

(3,730)

14,989

64,202 Net loss $ (11,423)

$ (111,019)

$ (166,867)

$ (117,209)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.20)

$ (1.94)

$ (3.07)

$ (2.06) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 55,809,471

57,103,278

54,425,056

57,004,154



Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)













Period ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

Assets (audited)

(unaudited)

Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,858

$ 451,355

Short term deposits 577,138

411,687

Restricted cash and deposit 925

7,012

Marketable securities 289,927

456,515

Trade receivables 23,670

30,367

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,666

32,877

Total current assets 1,101,184

1,389,813











Long Term Assets:







Property and equipment, net 35,863

50,437

Marketable securities 536,877

387,341

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 87,680

41,554

Intangible assets and goodwill, net 43,516

89,547

Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,406

101,095

Total long-term assets 792,342

669,974











Total assets $ 1,893,526

$ 2,059,787











Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity







Current Liabilities:







Trade payables $ 79,881

$ 114,584

Employees and payroll accruals 70,814

83,251

Deferred revenues 409,698

484,446

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,769

62,816

Operating lease liabilities 22,336

29,201

Total current liabilities 631,498

774,298











Long term deferred revenues 50,867

59,966

Long term deferred tax liability 15,343

72,803

Convertible notes, net 834,440

922,974

Other long term liabilities -

2,267

Long term operating lease liabilities 74,187

81,764

Total long term liabilities 974,837

1,139,774











Total liabilities 1,606,335

1,914,072











Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary shares 107

111

Additional paid-in capital 862,134

994,795

Treasury Stock -

(199,997)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,406

(1,056)

Accumulated deficit (584,456)

(648,138)

Total shareholders' equity 287,191

145,715











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,893,526

$ 2,059,787

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (11,423)

$ (111,019)

$ (166,867)

$ (117,209) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 3,789

3,524

14,610

13,929 Amortization 619

462

2,577

4,952 Share based compensation expenses 42,706

71,294

147,313

221,391 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 11,411

1,298

29,954

5,298 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (69)

85

(43)

(20) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 2,532

1,642

4,471

7,843 Gain on equity securities -

17,718

-

(166,323) Deferred income taxes, net 15,506

(6,760)

12,089

54,454 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,514

9,474

17,867

28,441 Changes in operating lease liabilities (2,613)

(7,013)

(15,807)

(26,688) Increase in trade receivables (511)

(2,379)

(6,457)

(6,250) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (60,598)

3,029

(89,386)

(98,468) Increase in trade payables 10,324

20,896

41,967

26,595 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (12,382)

6,872

25,326

19,391 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 23,847

11,593

117,664

82,361 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 898

325

12,771

15,988 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,550

21,041

148,049

65,685 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 93,000

285,000

294,225

732,015 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (129,790)

(155,500)

(577,000)

(572,631) Investment in marketable securities (64,940)

(29,377)

(763,581)

(29,377) Proceeds from marketable securities 77,320

50,633

277,335

312,201 Purchase of property and equipment (5,268)

(12,789)

(18,403)

(35,770) Capitalization of software development costs (112)

(913)

(450)

(1,930) Investment in other long-term assets -

-

(5,643)

- Proceed from equity securities -

-

-

18,771 Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash -

(115)

(6,626)

(42,729) Proceed from investments in privately held companies 1,098

-

1,098

- Purchases of investments in privately held companies (400)

(181)

(1,185)

(3,681) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (29,092)

136,758

(800,230)

376,869 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 10,944

6,389

39,649

39,943 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

-

(200,000) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

-

575,000

- Payments of debt issuance costs -

-

(15,713)

- Purchase of capped call -

-

(46,000)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,944

6,389

552,936

(160,057) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 10,402

164,188

(99,245)

282,497 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 158,456

287,167

268,103

168,858 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 168,858

$ 451,355

$ 168,858

$ 451,355



Wix.com Ltd.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions 213,745

246,669

783,456

950,299

Business Solutions 68,789

81,673

200,911

319,358

Total Revenue $ 282,534

$ 328,342

$ 984,367

$ 1,269,657



















Creative Subscriptions 236,420

264,038

891,240

1,087,879

Business Solutions 69,961

87,518

210,791

330,944

Total Bookings $ 306,381

$ 351,556

$ 1,102,031

$ 1,418,823



















Free Cash Flow $ 23,170

$ 7,339

$ 129,196

$ 27,985

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 23,962

$ 17,386

$ 131,658

$ 51,434

Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 878,036

$ 1,009,576

$ 878,036

$ 1,009,576





































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO BOOKINGS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue $ 282,534

$ 328,342

$ 984,367

$ 1,269,657

Change in deferred revenue 23,847

11,593

117,664

82,361

Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

11,621

-

66,805

Bookings $ 306,381

$ 351,556

$ 1,102,031

$ 1,418,823







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 213,745

$ 246,669

$ 783,456

$ 950,299

Change in deferred revenue 22,675

5,748

107,784

70,775

Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

11,621

-

66,805

Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 236,420

$ 264,038

$ 891,240

$ 1,087,879







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business Solutions Revenue $ 68,789

$ 81,673

$ 200,911

$ 319,358

Change in deferred revenue 1,172

5,845

9,880

11,586

Business Solutions Bookings $ 69,961

$ 87,518

$ 210,791

$ 330,944



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS

(In millions)



Year Ended



December 31,



2019

2020

2021















Q1 Cohort revenue 30

44

53

Q1 Change in deferred revenue 22

16

18

Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 52

$ 60

$ 71



Wix.com Ltd.

TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021

(1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cost of revenue $ 3,172

$ 4,095

$ 9,127

$ 15,462

Research and development 22,170

28,028

76,883

102,056

Selling and marketing 6,774

9,483

22,845

33,853

General and administrative 10,590

29,688

38,458

70,020

Total share based compensation expenses 42,706

71,294

147,313

221,391

(2) Amortization 619

462

2,577

4,952

(3) Acquisition related expenses 1,686

2,045

5,811

8,680

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 11,411

1,298

29,954

5,298

(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 2,810

320

4,299

1,692

(6) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity and other investments (66,709)

16,195

(66,709)

(267,831)

(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) 1,925

2,013

2,352

6,711

(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments 15,343

(3,725)

15,343

57,283

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 9,791

$ 89,902

$ 140,940

$ 38,176























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit $ 179,227

$ 199,543

$ 671,348

$ 781,078

Share based compensation expenses 3,172

4,095

9,127

15,462

Acquisition related expenses 260

97

765

484

Amortization 90

645

316

2,030

Non GAAP Gross Profit 182,749

204,380

681,556

799,054



















Non GAAP Gross margin 65%

62%

69%

63%







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 163,467

$ 185,880

$ 615,917

$ 717,680

Share based compensation expenses 2,386

3,026

7,140

11,446

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 165,853

188,906

623,057

729,126



















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 78%

77%

80%

77%







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 15,760

$ 13,663

$ 55,431

$ 63,398

Share based compensation expenses 786

1,069

1,987

4,016

Acquisition related expenses 260

97

765

484

Amortization 90

645

316

2,030

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 16,896

15,474

58,499

69,928



















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 25%

19%

29%

22%



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating loss $ (55,460)

$ (98,272)

$ (199,055)

$ (325,534)

Adjustments:















Share based compensation expenses 42,706

71,294

147,313

221,391

Amortization 619

462

2,577

4,952

Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 2,810

320

4,299

1,692

Acquisition related expenses 1,686

2,045

5,811

8,680

Total adjustments $ 47,821

$ 74,121

$ 160,000

$ 236,715



















Non GAAP operating loss $ (7,639)

$ (24,151)

$ (39,055)

$ (88,819)



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net loss $ (11,423)

$ (111,019)

$ (166,867)

$ (117,209)

Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 9,791

89,902

140,940

38,176

Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,632)

$ (21,117)

$ (25,927)

$ (79,033)



















Basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share $ (0.03)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.48)

$ (1.39)

Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share 55,809,471

57,103,278

54,425,056

57,004,154























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,550

$ 21,041

$ 148,049

$ 65,685

Capital expenditures, net (5,380)

(13,702)

(18,853)

(37,700)

Free Cash Flow $ 23,170

$ 7,339

$ 129,196

$ 27,985



















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 792

10,047

2,462

23,449

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 23,962

$ 17,386

$ 131,658

$ 51,434























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 55,809,471

57,103,278

54,425,056

57,004,154



















The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:















Stock options 4,621,780

4,720,600

4,621,780

4,720,600

Restricted share units 2,078,427

2,225,516

2,078,427

2,225,516

Convertible Notes (if-converted) 4,530,284

3,969,514

4,530,284

3,969,514



67,039,962

68,018,908

65,655,547

67,919,784

