TASEKO TO RELEASE YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its year-end 2021 financial and production results after market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific, 4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 in Canada, 888-390-0546 in the United States, 08006522435 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until March 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8677 Canada, 1-888-390-0541 in the United States, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the passcode 510013#

For further information on Taseko, please see the Company's website tasekomines.com

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

