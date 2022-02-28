Arieli Capital & The Bridge announce Well4Tech Bootcamp

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wellness industry is growing at an impressive pace, currently turning $4.5 trillion in revenues annually (source: GWI). Meanwhile, the term healthcare has grown to include numerous areas that benefit from the accelerated innovation and technological evolution of the past few years, including personal care, beauty, and anti-aging ($1 billion); food and healthcare - $700 billion; including physical and mental wellness $640 billion.

Arieli Capital, US-based holdings, and investment company, and The Bridge, a US Healing & Arts Center, based in Farmington CT, are launching Well4Tech Bootcamp , an international program focused on Innovation in the field of physical and mental health. A hand-picked group of market ready startups will enter the program focused on advancing potential deals with relevant brands, global customers, and investors.

Some companies and investors participating in the program include Arieli Capital, The Bridge, Sharenett (a New York based investment company that connects and empowers family offices from around the world by providing access to unique investment solutions that aim to sustain and expand wealth over multiple generations.), Domynate, Oracle (ORCL, NYSE), Frontier, Onboard, Launc[H] in Hartford (a division of CT Next) and others.

Or Haviv, partner and head of global ventures at Arieli Capital, said, "The events of the past few years, particularly the COVID pandemic and its implications, accelerated the growth of the healthcare industry and the global demand for better physical and mental health. This growth led to increased demand for technologies and innovation in various sectors such as sports, healthcare, food, travel, finance, life-work balance, design, and more. As a result, companies and various organizations are searching for ways to optimize and enhance their products with innovation and increase their share of the market by adopting and creating novel products that would benefit us all. Startups and investors fill the emerging need, and we are glad to serve as their accelerators.

"We can already see the impact that the program's strategic location, at Hartford CT, home for world leading health and insurance brands as it attracts entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. We believe that Well4tech will soon become a world leading hub for wellness technology companies creating a vibrant ecosystem, generating new employment opportunities and acting as a social and economic growth engine for the region."

Application is now open until the end of March for market-ready startups offering innovative physical and mental health technologies with relevance to different industries including: health, insurance, finance, food, sports, wellbeing and more. The Bootcamp will take place at the Bridge Healing Arts Center facilities in Connecticut and New York, the USA, in May 2022.

Arieli Capital is a holding & investment firm with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. The firm's global innovation arm manages and invests in innovation platforms, centers, accelerators, commercialization companies, and academic research.

Amongst Arieli's innovation programs are: The official Italian government startup accelerator program in Israel , the official Slovenia government startup accelerator in Israel , Israel Ministry of economy accelerator, Scale Up accelerator with Intesa Sao Paolo bank, Frontier Agricultural Innovation Center in partnership with Ramat Hanegev, Israel's largest regional council, Eilat High -tech Center, Ocean Tech innovation community, Well4tech and many more.

The Bridge Healing Arts Center is Connecticut's premier healing arts destination for all seeking a state of health and mindfulness. Beyond offering wellness-inspired classes and events, the serene 26,000 square foot complex is home to a community of over 60 wellness practitioners that offer a variety of approaches to restoring physical and mental well-being, ranging from Licensed Massage Therapist, Life and Health Coaches, Nutritionists, Hypnotist, Clinical Therapist, Reiki Masters, Reflexologists, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Arieli Capital LLC; The Bridge