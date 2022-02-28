Jacksam Corporation DBA Convectium and Emerald Scientific Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for all Convectium Products and Services

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SAN LUIS OSISPO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksam Corporation dba Convectium (OTCQB: JKSM) is excited to announce the establishment of a new partnership with Emerald Scientific, LLC in the form of an exclusive distribution agreement for Convectium's products and services. Convectium is a workflow automation company focused on developing machinery and equipment solutions for the cannabis and CBD industry. Emerald Scientific has been an industry leader in the distribution of scientific supplies and equipment to cannabis and hemp labs and manufacturing facilities since 2012.

Under the agreement, Emerald Scientific will be the exclusive distributor for Convectium's vape filling and capping, and pre-roll equipment. Commenting on the news, Mark Adams, CEO of Convectium stated, "We are thrilled to enter into this exclusive distribution agreement with Emerald Scientific. Emerald has a proven track record of being a leading distributor in the space, driven by a world class sales team headed by Kirsten Blake." Adams continued, "We believe the Emerald team will significantly help our products and services penetrate both new and existing cannabis and CBD markets."

Leigh White, CEO of Emerald Scientific commented, "The skills and support that our technical sales team brings, combined with Convectium's best in breed automation technology, offer the production and manufacturing vertical a more efficient path to ROI than has ever been possible. The service and support that this partnership makes possible sets a new high water mark for the cannabis industry."

The Convectium equipment can be purchased directly through the Emerald Scientific website, where full product details are available for review. Emerald may be reached with questions or more information via emails at sales@emeraldscientific.com, or by calling (877) 567-3598 ext. 1 and speaking with their team of Technical Sales Specialists.

About Jacksam/Convectium

Jacksam Corporation dba Convectium designs and markets automated vape, POD, and cartridge filling and capping equipment for the cannabis and CBD industry. Convectium's automated equipment is designed and built in the U.S. and carries full UL certification in the U.S. Using its automated equipment, Convectium's customers can increase their output by up to 60 times over hand filling. Convectium also distributes other CBD and Cannabis automation solutions, including the "PreRoll-ER" automated pre-roll machine. Convectium is focused on helping its customers automate their workflow and quickly get custom branded products onto dispensary shelves. Over 250 companies, including many dominant brands and multi state operators (MSOs) in the space, rely on Convectium for automation of their production and back-office operations.

About Emerald Scientific

Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific is the premiere distributor of scientific supplies and equipment dedicated to the cannabis industry. With over 20,000 products, Emerald is a single source supplier that can facilitate initial lab buildouts and then manage the supply needs of an operation on an ongoing basis. Emerald Scientific's years of industry-specific technical expertise has established their leading market position in the quality assurance lab segment, and now is growing into a valuable resource to the extraction, production, and manufacturing industry segments. More information is available at EmeraldScientific.com.

