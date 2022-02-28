PSP Investments Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, issued a C$1.0 billion 10-year Green Bond on February 25, 2022, under the PSP Investments Green Bond Framework, released earlier this month.

PSP Investments (CNW Group/PSP Investments) (PRNewswire)

PSP Investments' Green Bond Framework is aligned with existing standards in green bond and sustainable debt markets. It has been awarded an environmental rating of "Medium Green" and the highest possible governance score of "Excellent" by CICERO Shades of Green.

The Green Bond Framework and inaugural issuance will enable PSP Investments to positively contribute to a low carbon economy and answer increasing investor demand for sustainable products. Green Bond proceeds will be used to fund projects with high environmental impact or those where environmental performance will be improved over time, in the following categories:

Renewable energy

Energy efficiency

Pollution prevention and control

Environmentally sustainable management of living natural resources and land use

Sustainable water and wastewater management

Circular economy adapted products, production technologies and processes

Green buildings

Clean transportation

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with C$204.5 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2021. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PSP Investments