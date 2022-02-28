Sandler Strengthens Leadership Team With Head Of Global Brand & Marketing And New Roles For Existing Leaders

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com) is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri Martinek to the corporate team as well as new roles for Lisa Ellis, Damon Jones, and Bill Bartlett.

Martinek has been named Head of Global Brand & Marketing at Sandler. She brings over 25 years of marketing and business strategy, with demonstrated success in building scalable marketing programs, processes, and teams required to drive high-growth. Prior to joining Sandler, Martinek held leadership positions at various technology, energy, cybersecurity, and financial services companies including Thomson Reuters. In this role, Martinek will be responsible for overseeing corporate and network marketing efforts, building global branding awareness, and accelerating lead-gen strategies.

"Kerri brings with her an entrepreneurial spirit that is results-driven, highly collaborative, and a strong cultural fit for Sandler," said David Mattson, President and CEO of Sandler. "I'm looking forward to the impact that her range of skillsets and experience will have as a key member of our team."

Lisa Ellis has been named Head of Product Management. She was previously Senior Product Manager at Sandler. A results-oriented leader who manages aggressive product development timelines and complex delivery matrices, Ellis will continue working on launching new offerings to support the growth of Sandler's enterprise business.

Damon Jones, who was Head of Global Strategy & Growth at Sandler has been named EVP of Enterprise Sales. Jones has over thirty years' experience in sales and operations leadership with a strong track record building high performance teams and growing revenues.

Bill Bartlett, who has been part of the Sandler Partner Network for over 25 years, and most recently headed Sandler's Sales Management Program, has been named EVP of Franchise.

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

