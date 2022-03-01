Derek Dicker Named Chief Executive of Nyriad

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyriad, Inc. today announced that Derek Dicker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dicker, a current Board member, succeeds Herb Hunt, who has been named Executive Chair of the Board. Guy Haddleton, lead investor and outgoing Chair, will remain on the Board to represent Nyriad's New Zealand investors.

"Nearly 18 months ago, I asked Herb Hunt to join me in building Nyriad's first product and moving the company to the US," said Guy Haddleton. "Thanks to Herb's outstanding contributions, we are announcing our next chapter for Nyriad in which Herb will become Executive Chair and Derek will step in as CEO. Derek has deep experience in building high-performance technology organizations and a proven track record in hyper-growth delivery which is exactly what Nyriad needs as the company on-ramps its first production systems."

Dicker has more than 25 years of experience leading organizations that span pre-revenue "intrapreneurial" start-ups to multi-billion-dollar businesses. Most recently, he served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Storage Business Unit at Micron. Prior to Micron, Dicker served in management and executive level roles at Intel, Integrated Device Technology, and PMC-Sierra (acquired by Microsemi Corporation).

About Nyriad

Nyriad will soon release the first in a line of new storage systems that redefines how data is stored, accessed, and protected to deliver unprecedented performance, resilience, and efficiency in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nyriad empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world. For more information, visit us on the web at www.nyriad.io

